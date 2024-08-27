Psychologist Tells Us Shiloh Jolie Put Herself First While Dropping Brad Pitt's Last Name
In case you've been living under a rock, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is a Pitt no more. In August 2024, a Los Angeles court signed off on her request to ditch the dad half of her surname, meaning she's now legally Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, according to AP News. This decision may have blindsided some fans, but according to a legal expert, Shiloh likely did this privately to protect herself from scrutiny.
It was once rumored that Shiloh was the one Jolie-Pitt kid who wouldn't pick sides between her parents, even supposedly mulling over moving in with Brad. But those were apparently just that — rumors. It turns out that Shiloh had filed to drop "Pitt" from her name the same month she turned 18, and according to a source, she handled the entire process independently. "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," the insider shared with People, noting that the intent to change her name was spurred by her desire to distance herself from her father, who has a not-so-stellar reputation, to say the least.
While Shiloh had to go through the formality of announcing her name change in a newspaper — with some outlets even misconstruing it as publicizing her decision — everything else had been kept on the down-low. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Shiloh likely kept things hush-hush to avoid the spotlight. And honestly, who can blame her?
Shiloh likely did it all quietly to avoid media scrutiny
Unlike her A-list parents, Shiloh Jolie has mostly flown under the radar. Sure, she's made the occasional headline for her killer dance moves, but overall, she's kept things pretty low-key — thanks in part to Angelina Jolie's protection of her privacy. And now, with her quiet move to drop "Pitt" from her surname, it's clear she plans to keep it that way. Shiloh hasn't uttered a word regarding the change, except for a firm denial from her lawyer about any supposed newspaper ad claiming that she was proud to ditch her dad's name.
"Keeping this process private ensures that Shiloh is not subjected to the intense scrutiny and speculation that can accompany many high-profile family matters," Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told Nicki Swift. "It offers Shiloh a space to explore identity changes without the added pressure of public opinion or media sensationalism, helping to foster a space for development and adjustment that stays more closely under the control of the individual." In short, Shiloh's all about living her life her way, doing everything she can to avoid being tabloid fodder. "Such discretion can help to maintain a sense of normalcy and emotional stability amid the complex realities of fame and family life," Hafeez added.
On the flip side, going public with her name change could've been a total mess if not handled just right. Sure, there could've been some perks, like what Dr. Hafeez calls "positive associations with the name," but it's still a slippery slope, and things could've gone south fast. "If the name change accompanies a personal or sensitive transition, a high-profile debut might result in a loss of privacy — and if it makes the process more difficult, it might not be worth it," noted Hafeez.
Shiloh also likely wanted to keep their family drama privately
Since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went their separate ways, their family drama has been under a constant microscope, especially with their divorce still dragging on years after their 2016 split. From battling over a French winery to custody disputes, their issues have played out in the public eye, likely pushing Shiloh Jolie to keep her name change as under-the-radar as possible.
"Other than basic legal issues such as a name change, guarding family drama is a healthy choice for many reasons, particularly emotional and psychological," Dr. Sanam Hafeez theorized in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift. "Keeping private what is family allows for Shiloh Jolie to avoid the paparazzi and the public eye. By keeping it private, she maintains a semblance of normalcy and boundaries. Allowing her the space to work matters out and resolve issues as she sees fit, without dealing with the public commentary and judgment of what is best for her. She is spared more gossip. She is protected from sensationalism and the scrutiny it brings, not an easy task for anyone."
What's more, considering that her entire life, from birth to her transformation over the years, has been reported in the media, it's no wonder Shiloh wants to keep this one thing to herself. As Dr. Hafeez points out, staying private creates space for her to protect her well-being. "This guardedness allows for a safer, more stable environment to grow and develop, and to maintain one's emotions and self in a healthier way," she continued. "Family is private, not public, not fodder for gossip and speculation."