Psychologist Tells Us Shiloh Jolie Put Herself First While Dropping Brad Pitt's Last Name

In case you've been living under a rock, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is a Pitt no more. In August 2024, a Los Angeles court signed off on her request to ditch the dad half of her surname, meaning she's now legally Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, according to AP News. This decision may have blindsided some fans, but according to a legal expert, Shiloh likely did this privately to protect herself from scrutiny.

It was once rumored that Shiloh was the one Jolie-Pitt kid who wouldn't pick sides between her parents, even supposedly mulling over moving in with Brad. But those were apparently just that — rumors. It turns out that Shiloh had filed to drop "Pitt" from her name the same month she turned 18, and according to a source, she handled the entire process independently. "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," the insider shared with People, noting that the intent to change her name was spurred by her desire to distance herself from her father, who has a not-so-stellar reputation, to say the least.

While Shiloh had to go through the formality of announcing her name change in a newspaper — with some outlets even misconstruing it as publicizing her decision — everything else had been kept on the down-low. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Shiloh likely kept things hush-hush to avoid the spotlight. And honestly, who can blame her?