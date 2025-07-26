Usha Vance's Mismatched 'Sailor Suit' Has Us Wondering If She Got Dressed In The Dark

During her time as second lady, Usha Vance has worn some daring outfits that have missed the mark. That was the case when she sported a mismatched ensemble while hosting a St. Patrick's Day breakfast with JD Vance in March 2025. The taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary O'Shea, were in attendance and met with the second couple outside the White House beforehand. Both JD and Martin wore dark suits with dark green ties for St. Patrick's Day flair, while O'Shea wore an emerald green dress for the occasion. Usha's attempt at rocking the St. Paddy's color was a wild miss, however.

Usha wore a double-breasted navy blue blazer with gold buttons running alongside the lapels. Underneath, SLOTUS wore a matching turtleneck, and she accessorized with a few necklaces. The distracting portion of her ensemble came in the color choice of her pants. Usha wore a pair of bright teal slim-fit slacks that clashed terribly with her navy blue blazer. Those eye-burningly teal pants were highlighted even more when she stood beside O'Shea, whose emerald green outfit was better-suited for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The unappealing teal color choice was such an eyesore that JD wound up embarrassing Usha by mentioning her fashion choice during his speech at the event. "It's also a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out," the vice president joked. Of course, he wasn't the only one surprised by his wife's mismatched look. "That's a really ugly outfit, zero sense of how to put colors together," an X user commented after seeing the blazer and slacks combo.

That wasn't the only time Usha's fashion choice came up short.