Usha Vance's Mismatched 'Sailor Suit' Has Us Wondering If She Got Dressed In The Dark
During her time as second lady, Usha Vance has worn some daring outfits that have missed the mark. That was the case when she sported a mismatched ensemble while hosting a St. Patrick's Day breakfast with JD Vance in March 2025. The taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary O'Shea, were in attendance and met with the second couple outside the White House beforehand. Both JD and Martin wore dark suits with dark green ties for St. Patrick's Day flair, while O'Shea wore an emerald green dress for the occasion. Usha's attempt at rocking the St. Paddy's color was a wild miss, however.
Usha wore a double-breasted navy blue blazer with gold buttons running alongside the lapels. Underneath, SLOTUS wore a matching turtleneck, and she accessorized with a few necklaces. The distracting portion of her ensemble came in the color choice of her pants. Usha wore a pair of bright teal slim-fit slacks that clashed terribly with her navy blue blazer. Those eye-burningly teal pants were highlighted even more when she stood beside O'Shea, whose emerald green outfit was better-suited for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
The unappealing teal color choice was such an eyesore that JD wound up embarrassing Usha by mentioning her fashion choice during his speech at the event. "It's also a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out," the vice president joked. Of course, he wasn't the only one surprised by his wife's mismatched look. "That's a really ugly outfit, zero sense of how to put colors together," an X user commented after seeing the blazer and slacks combo.
That wasn't the only time Usha's fashion choice came up short.
Usha Vance's puffy sleeves
In May 2025, Usha Vance attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV alongside JD Vance in Vatican City. For the mass, she wore a black midi dress with flutter half-sleeves, plus a matching black mantilla, which is a type of lace veil. A day later, she continued the black theme when the second couple — along with Marco Rubio and his wife — had a private audience with the pope in the Apostolic Palace. Usha wore a tight-fitting black Hyacinth House dress that was textured and hugged her waistline, and she once again accessorized with the black mantilla. The dress was mostly appropriate for the meeting, as it had a high neckline and a hemline that came well past her knees. What took the outfit from chic to gaudy were the dress's massive puffed sleeves. The piece is available on Tuckernuck for an affordable price, but SLOTUS should have sprung for a more stylish number when meeting with the pope.
SLOTUS had committed another fashion faux pas the previous month when she and her husband hosted the College Football National Champions. Usha's shoe game was off when the Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House to celebrate their title. To keep with the Buckeyes' color scheme, Usha wore a red dress with a white blazer. She uploaded a four-photo carousel from the event to her Instagram page, which showed that she had rolled up the sleeves of her blazer as she met with members of the team and their family members. Keeping with the casual look, Usha opted for a pair of low-cut white sneakers. The footwear may have gone with the Ohio State colors, but the sneakers were terribly mismatched with the dress.