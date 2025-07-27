Celebs With The Most Killer Legs
Remember when Angelina Jolie struck her iconic pose on the Oscars red carpet showing off her leg? It solidified her status as one of the stars in Hollywood with the most lethal stems, next to supermodel Heidi Klum and fellow movie star Charlize Theron, of course. The look, dubbed "Leg-gate" or simply "The Leg," was so iconic, it sparked a thousand memes and became a cultural moment. "There's a whole, longer story behind that," Jolie recalled when speaking to Extra years later. "I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one." She elaborated, "I think I was just so comfortable. I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself ... you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."
Klum is another famous celeb who's known for flaunting her mile-long limbs on magazine covers, runways, and red carpets. They'd earned so much attention that she decided to have them insured for $2 million back in 2011. "I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs," Klum told People in 2017. "I think legs are sexy," the model stressed. "I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do." She also dished the secret to her world-class pins, saying she likes to run on a treadmill to keep them strong and lean. But Klum and Jolie aren't the only celebrities with some seriously killer legs.
Tina Turner
"Sometimes I think I'm as famous for my legs as much as my voice," Tina Turner once told The U.S. Sun about her famous assets. And she was correct. Her legs had taken a life of their own since the early 1960s when the legendary songstress started wearing shorter hems and was praised by President George W. Bush as having "the most famous [legs] in show business," per The Telegraph. During her lifetime, Turner, who died in 2023 at the age of 83 after a long illness, reportedly paid a hefty price to insure her pegs. "I only had my legs on show so much as it made it much easier to dance. ... And then it became part of my style," she said. Growing up, she didn't appreciate having long legs as it made her feel like a pony. "I never felt confident about any part of my body," Turner admitted. "But with all the attention my legs received, I realized they must be OK!" That's putting it mildly.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's killer legs had earned her the title of Gillette Venus' "Celebrity Legs of a Goddess" during her prime in the early 2000s. Like Tina Turner, she allegedly took out an insurance policy on her limbs, ranging anywhere from $35 million to $1 billion (yes, you read that correctly), making Carey one of the celebrities with the most expensive body parts — if not the most expensive. She credited her lean, sculpted legs to consistent exercise and restrictive eating: "I have a few different diets that I went on, which is basically the morsel diet," Carey said during her speech in 2006. "Basically, you can eat a little tiny portion of anything you want, but it has to be a morsel. Literally a forkful. You will have a morsel of something really fattening, but at least you tasted it. That's my thing."
Carrie Underwood
When you think of celebrity legs, chances are you think of Carrie Underwood. She has, hands down, one of the best sets of limbs in the industry, and she knows exactly how to show them off. (See also: The 10 times Carrie Underwood's killer legs had heads turning.) Speaking to People, the "American Idol" winner said she usually gravitates towards short skirts and mini-dresses as they're the most flattering cut on her body. "I wear minis because I'm short. Sometimes I try dresses that are a little bit longer or even long dresses, and I get lost in them cause I'm 5 foot 3. It just seems like above the knee works better for my height." To keep them in shape, the Grammy-winning singer does a series of leg exercises including squats, lunges, deadlifts, and step-ups using a pair of dumbbells or a heavy kettlebell. "I just try to be strong," Underwood stressed. "My legs are scarred from sports and from injuries, so I view them as being strong."
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen's mile-long legs have been the envy of thousands of women since she debuted on the runway during New York Fashion Week in 1998. Growing up in a small town in Brazil, she was often teased for being the skinniest and tallest girl in school, leaving her feeling self-conscious. "The kids in school called me Olive Oyl and Saracura, which is a bird with really skinny long legs," Bündchen, who's enjoyed a remarkable transformation, told Vanity Fair. "I was taller than every guy in my class. Especially at that age, you think you're the weirdest thing that ever walked on earth." But those limbs would go on to become her greatest asset as a supermodel — so much so that even celebrities like Jessica Alba couldn't help but be jealous of them. "I wouldn't mind legs like Gisele's!" Alba exclaimed in a 2010 interview with the Daily Mail. "Who would say no to another 6 inches on their legs?" Yeah, really, who would?
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is known for her acting skills, gorgeous red carpet style, and ridiculously long legs. "I'm five-nine and, like, five feet of that is legs," the "Charlie's Angels" star quipped in a 1996 interview with The News-Pilot (via Your Next Shoes). She didn't always feel confident in her skinny frame, though. "I did not like my body when I was a kid. I was all skin and bones, all arms and legs," Diaz recalled in "The Body Book," which she released in 2013. "I was really, really skinny, and the other kids let me have it because of that." But as she got older, she learned to embrace her unique proportions and showcase her long limbs in slinky dresses and sky-high heels. She also puts a lot of effort into keeping her limbs lean and strong, according to her longtime personal trainer Teddy Bass. "Cameron has good genes but she makes working out a priority," said Bass, who noted that Diaz does a mix of Pilates, cardio, and strength training exercises to maintain her killer pins. "Cameron loves having a lean, strong body rather than a curvy figure," he also pointed out, as reported in 2011 by the Irish Examiner.
Zendaya
Zendaya has one of the most iconic sets of legs in Hollywood, and that's just stating a fact. At close to 6 feet tall, she loves to showcase her limbs in various designer clothes and towering stilettos. "I always tell my fans that people are going to comment on your height regardless, so you might as well be as tall as possible and look good doing it!" she told People in 2015. She embodied that mindset during the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Dune," sporting a custom Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit that showcased her gorgeous pins. She also put her legs front and center throughout the press tour of her movie "Challengers," rocking everything from micro-dresses to miniskirts. And while Zendaya works hard to keep her figure toned, she has her parents to thank for her famous assets. "Legs for years...thanks mom," she wrote in a Facebook post in 2014.
Kendall Jenner
As one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, Kendall Jenner is known for her impossibly long legs. She showcased her lethal pins at the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala, wearing a sparkly Marc Jacobs bodysuit with high-cut bottoms and floor-length sleeves. "The legs are leggggging!!!" iHeartRadio captioned a clip of Jenner walking up the steps of The Met on Instagram. She also made jaws drop at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, sporting a Rami Kadi cutout dress with front paneling and dramatic side slits. "Kendall Jenner's legs are impossibly long and hot," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Gunner Peterson, who's trained Jenner for many years, says her famous legs are a product of both her elite genes and strict discipline. "She is very athletic, very gifted athletically, and picks up movements well," he told Women's Health. Her leg day typically consists of squats, tuck jumps, skater lunges, and some isolated exercises to target her glutes. "Occasionally I'll take a kickboxing class," the famous Kardashian-Jenner sibling also revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2016.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus is another celebrity known for her spectacular limbs. In 2024, she went viral for showcasing her chiseled physique in a gorgeous Bob Mackie number featuring an intricate bodice and fringe skirt while performing her hit song "Flowers," as shown above. "I will forever be envious of Miley Cyrus' legs... Congratulations on your first Grammy queen!" one X user enthused. A longtime fan of Pilates, she credits her toned body to consistent ab work and lower-body exercises such as bicycle kicks, leg lifts, and glute bridges. And — get this — she even trains in heels. "My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform,'" Cyrus told W Magazine in 2024. In addition to strengthening her legs, Cyrus says she's on a mission to beautify the fitness space by swapping her sneakers for high-end designer heels. Interesting. "The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe," she said. She also finds that it helps her tap into her showgirl persona. "I train in heels, mostly," she added. "I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."