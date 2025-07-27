Celebs With The Most Killer Legs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when Angelina Jolie struck her iconic pose on the Oscars red carpet showing off her leg? It solidified her status as one of the stars in Hollywood with the most lethal stems, next to supermodel Heidi Klum and fellow movie star Charlize Theron, of course. The look, dubbed "Leg-gate" or simply "The Leg," was so iconic, it sparked a thousand memes and became a cultural moment. "There's a whole, longer story behind that," Jolie recalled when speaking to Extra years later. "I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one." She elaborated, "I think I was just so comfortable. I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself ... you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."

Klum is another famous celeb who's known for flaunting her mile-long limbs on magazine covers, runways, and red carpets. They'd earned so much attention that she decided to have them insured for $2 million back in 2011. "I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs," Klum told People in 2017. "I think legs are sexy," the model stressed. "I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do." She also dished the secret to her world-class pins, saying she likes to run on a treadmill to keep them strong and lean. But Klum and Jolie aren't the only celebrities with some seriously killer legs.