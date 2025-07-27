Everything We Know About Ella Emhoff's Sexuality
Ella Emhoff hasn't publicly stated her sexuality one way or another. However, she has dated one man publicly. From 2021 until 2023, Emhoff was in a public relationship with GQ style editor Sam Hine. The couple first found their way to each other after Emhoff's stepmother, Kamala Harris, took office as former president Joe Biden's vice president. And though they weren't overly affectionate with each other publicly, the relationship was definitely no secret. For example, Emhoff revealed to Vanity Fair that she preferred simple shopping and cooking dates with Hine, which somehow totally aligns with her brand.
During a 2022 interview with People, Hine, Emhoff's boyfriend, had nothing but positive things to say about the impact she'd been making in fashion. "What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style," he shared. "You know, others, they wear whatever and in this position, they do what people tell them to do, and she is no pushover you know, she knows herself really, really well and what's going on inside." He continued, "She does herself and that's the message. She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is." Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last past 2023. Hine is also Emhoff's only public romance at the time of this writing, and she's given no indication of any other dating preferences.
Ella Emhoff is a famous model
Much is known about Kamala Harris' stepchildren (and what they do for a living). Ella Emhoff, especially, has enjoyed an elevated public presence since her stepmother became the vice president and later launched her own presidential campaign. Since 2021, Emhoff has enjoyed a successful career in modeling, even if she hasn't always been comfortable with her newfound role. "All of my life, I had really low self-esteem and self-confidence, so this kind of felt like a way for me to take that back," she shared with The Washington Post in 2023. "I have body hair, I have tattoos. Like, that's not crazy in the scheme of things today, but it's not what you'd consider, like, the most generic-type model."
Even after signing with IMG Models, Emhoff was still in awe of the newfound creative attention on her. "That's been really funny, because growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all!" She explained to Elle in 2021. "Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?" She continued, "I never saw myself as a 'fashion person.' And I don't know if my classmates did either! So now..."
