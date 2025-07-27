Everything We Know About Ella Emhoff's Sexuality

Ella Emhoff hasn't publicly stated her sexuality one way or another. However, she has dated one man publicly. From 2021 until 2023, Emhoff was in a public relationship with GQ style editor Sam Hine. The couple first found their way to each other after Emhoff's stepmother, Kamala Harris, took office as former president Joe Biden's vice president. And though they weren't overly affectionate with each other publicly, the relationship was definitely no secret. For example, Emhoff revealed to Vanity Fair that she preferred simple shopping and cooking dates with Hine, which somehow totally aligns with her brand.

During a 2022 interview with People, Hine, Emhoff's boyfriend, had nothing but positive things to say about the impact she'd been making in fashion. "What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style," he shared. "You know, others, they wear whatever and in this position, they do what people tell them to do, and she is no pushover you know, she knows herself really, really well and what's going on inside." He continued, "She does herself and that's the message. She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is." Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last past 2023. Hine is also Emhoff's only public romance at the time of this writing, and she's given no indication of any other dating preferences.