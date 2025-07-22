Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica's Attitude At 2025 Open Championship Fuels Our Suspicions

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy may have called off their divorce, but their behavior at the 2025 Open Championship didn't exactly put on display their rekindled love. Au contraire, pics of Stoll at the tournament suggested she was a little annoyed to be there.

Warren Little/Getty

Okay, so we'll start with a disclaimer: compared to the 2025 Masters — where Stoll and McIlroy's behavior hinted at the lovebirds being happier than ever – there actually weren't a ton of images taken of Stoll at The Open. That said, even in the pics that were taken, Stoll wasn't pictured with McIlroy. Instead, the two snaps that were taken were of Stoll by herself, arms folded and twirling her hair in one, and looking over her shoulder with a tense expression on her face in the other. Perhaps the pictures were just taken at a bad time, and Stoll was reacting to her husband ultimately being tied for seventh place just two months after winning the Masters, or maybe she was having a serious conversation with someone off-camera. Either way, the pictures certainly didn't give the impression that she was thrilled to be there.

Of course, like we said, McIlroy wasn't doing quite as well at the Open as he had in the Masters — and it kind of reminded us of what went down at the U.S. Open the month prior. Some may recall that Stoll had skipped her husband's awful performance then, too. At the time, golf analyst Steven Melnyk mused on SiriusXM that there may be something happening in his personal life. "I don't know if there's something going on off the course, but he doesn't seem himself," he said (via The Mirror US). Melnyk's co-host Brian Katrek didn't rule out the possibility, noting that McIlroy and Stoll were mid-move at the time.