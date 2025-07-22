Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica's Attitude At 2025 Open Championship Fuels Our Suspicions
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy may have called off their divorce, but their behavior at the 2025 Open Championship didn't exactly put on display their rekindled love. Au contraire, pics of Stoll at the tournament suggested she was a little annoyed to be there.
Okay, so we'll start with a disclaimer: compared to the 2025 Masters — where Stoll and McIlroy's behavior hinted at the lovebirds being happier than ever – there actually weren't a ton of images taken of Stoll at The Open. That said, even in the pics that were taken, Stoll wasn't pictured with McIlroy. Instead, the two snaps that were taken were of Stoll by herself, arms folded and twirling her hair in one, and looking over her shoulder with a tense expression on her face in the other. Perhaps the pictures were just taken at a bad time, and Stoll was reacting to her husband ultimately being tied for seventh place just two months after winning the Masters, or maybe she was having a serious conversation with someone off-camera. Either way, the pictures certainly didn't give the impression that she was thrilled to be there.
Of course, like we said, McIlroy wasn't doing quite as well at the Open as he had in the Masters — and it kind of reminded us of what went down at the U.S. Open the month prior. Some may recall that Stoll had skipped her husband's awful performance then, too. At the time, golf analyst Steven Melnyk mused on SiriusXM that there may be something happening in his personal life. "I don't know if there's something going on off the course, but he doesn't seem himself," he said (via The Mirror US). Melnyk's co-host Brian Katrek didn't rule out the possibility, noting that McIlroy and Stoll were mid-move at the time.
If things were tense between Rory and Erica, he didn't lead on
Back to The Open, while there certainly is a possibility that things between Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll were a little tense during the tournament, and that this was behind her facial expressions, it bears mentioning that the golfer himself didn't allude to any issues in his private life. In fact, speaking to the press, McIlroy shared that he'd actually felt very calm throughout The Open — something he attributed to it taking place in his home country. McIlroy told Golf reporters that, between the different scenery and other reasons he didn't disclose, it had been a highlight for him. "I've gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug," he quipped.
As for his personal life, McIlroy didn't say anything about his and Stoll's relationship — and TBH, we're not surprised. After all, in "Full Swing," he specifically said he preferred to keep aspects of his life on the DL. "Unfortunately, in this line of work, that isn't always possible," he'd said (via Town & Country). Even so, he shared that in the wake of all the 2024 relationship drama becoming so public, "I think it was a wake-up call for me to say, 'Let's just focus on the golf for a little bit.'"
All that said, even if Stoll wasn't feeling up to being on the course the day she was pictured looking a little less than enthusiastic, we doubt we'll ever hear anything official about it.