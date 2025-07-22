Lauren Sánchez Betrays Her Age & Gives Spicy Proof Why Jeff Bezos Put A Ring On It
Lauren Sánchez Bezos showed off a post-wedding makeover after changing her hair from dark brunette to a style with light highlights, and even though it appears that she went a tad heavy on the lip filler, Jeff Bezos seems to be loving his wife's look. They've been living it up in Cannes, where a viral video was recorded of the newlyweds attending a day party at La Guérite. Footage made the rounds of LeBron James at the party dancing to Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss record "Not Like Us." A 36-second clip of the NBA star emphatically grooving to the K-Dot tune was shared all over social media. The clip wasn't just notable because it showed that James has sided with Lamar over Drake in their beef; it also showed Jeff and Lauren partying alongside the hoops superstar.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez seen singing and dancing to 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar 👀pic.twitter.com/GWjSANGExa
— privy (@PrivyAbstract) July 22, 2025
The amateur videographer who captured the video mostly focused on the Los Angeles Lakers forward, but zoomed out and showed Lauren front and center in yet another busty outfit. At a glance, the former newscaster could be mistaken for a woman in her 20s as she danced to "Not Like Us" by enthusiastically bopping her fists in rhythm to the hit song. She rocked a low-cut black sundress with thin shoulder straps that barely contained her assets. Lauren accessorized with a wide-brim sunhat and a pair of black shades. Jeff was seated at a table right next to his wife and made an appearance at the end of the video. The Amazon CEO looked to be having a blast as he took his phone out to record the scene and admired the show his wife was putting on.
That, of course, was not the first time Lauren flaunted her goods at Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos pushes boundaries in her low-cut outfits
In the months leading up to their wedding, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended multiple high-profile events. They included the amfAR gala in Cannes in late May. For that charity event, Lauren rocked a glittery gown with a sweetheart neckline. The tight-fitting dress not only highlighted her curves, but also accentuated her cleavage with a push-up top that had heads turning. That was just over a month before she and Jeff tied the knot, and the tech billionaire seemed less than enamored with Lauren, as evidenced by the couple's dry PDA. Multiple photos captured the former "Good Day L.A." host planting kisses on her then-fiance's cheek, but Jeff looked stoic as his buxom wife-to-be showered him with affection.
As mentioned, the social calendar for the Bezoses was jam-packed as their wedding approached, and Lauren used almost every occasion as an opportunity to showcase her surgically-enhanced figure. The couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in March, where Jeff sported a stylish tux with a white shirt and white bowtie. The color scheme was likely chosen to match his future wife's bridal-inspired white gown. Once again, Lauren went with a strapless piece with a plunging sweetheart neckline that gave everyone a view of her assets. Jeff seemed to be enjoying himself that time around as Lauren strutted in her risque outfit. They stopped for pictures on the red carpet, and the billionaire gave the photogs a grin while his wife-to-be flashed a giant smile, threw her hair back, and gripped his arm.