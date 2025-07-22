Lauren Sánchez Betrays Her Age & Gives Spicy Proof Why Jeff Bezos Put A Ring On It

Lauren Sánchez Bezos showed off a post-wedding makeover after changing her hair from dark brunette to a style with light highlights, and even though it appears that she went a tad heavy on the lip filler, Jeff Bezos seems to be loving his wife's look. They've been living it up in Cannes, where a viral video was recorded of the newlyweds attending a day party at La Guérite. Footage made the rounds of LeBron James at the party dancing to Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss record "Not Like Us." A 36-second clip of the NBA star emphatically grooving to the K-Dot tune was shared all over social media. The clip wasn't just notable because it showed that James has sided with Lamar over Drake in their beef; it also showed Jeff and Lauren partying alongside the hoops superstar.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez seen singing and dancing to 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar 👀pic.twitter.com/GWjSANGExa — privy (@PrivyAbstract) July 22, 2025

The amateur videographer who captured the video mostly focused on the Los Angeles Lakers forward, but zoomed out and showed Lauren front and center in yet another busty outfit. At a glance, the former newscaster could be mistaken for a woman in her 20s as she danced to "Not Like Us" by enthusiastically bopping her fists in rhythm to the hit song. She rocked a low-cut black sundress with thin shoulder straps that barely contained her assets. Lauren accessorized with a wide-brim sunhat and a pair of black shades. Jeff was seated at a table right next to his wife and made an appearance at the end of the video. The Amazon CEO looked to be having a blast as he took his phone out to record the scene and admired the show his wife was putting on.

That, of course, was not the first time Lauren flaunted her goods at Cannes.