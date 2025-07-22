Hollywood's Heartbreaking Reaction To Ozzy Osbourne's Tragic Death
July 22, 2025 will go down as a sad day in music history, as heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 76. The Black Sabbath frontman's passing comes mere weeks after he played his farewell show, making his last words on stage even more poignant. Osbourne's final Instagram post has become retroactively heartbreaking as well, with countless fans taking to the comment section to pay their respects. They're not the only ones, either, with the Hollywood community at large taking the time to remember what Osbourne and his music meant to them.
For instance, actor and comedian Adam Sandler posted a touching tribute to Osbourne on X. "Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover ... Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness — Ozzy Osborne!" Sandler wrote, adding, "Loved him a lot like we all did! Sending love to the family and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself. RIP." Other music legends offered their condolences on social media as well, including Megadeth frontman and former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine, who shared an old photo of himself sitting alongside Osbourne on X. "Thank you for everything you've done for us all. See you on the other side!" Mustaine wrote in the caption.
Ozzy Osbourne's famous fans weren't ready to say goodbye
Considering Adam Sandler's tribute post to Ozzy Osbourne, it's clear that even those who may be celebrities in their own right still saw Osbourne as being on another level. This is hardly surprising, given the late singer's larger-than-life persona, not to mention just how influential his music has been. One particularly unique perspective came from prominent YouTube personality Jim Caddick, aka Caddicarus, who was actually in attendance for Osbourne's final show. "He wasn't ready to go, did what he needed to do, had a blast, said his goodbyes, and then left. From start to end, everything he did was on his own terms. Absolute f–king icon. RIP Ozzy," Caddick wrote on X.
On another end of the entertainment world, WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre took to X to express just how unexpected Osbourne's passing was, despite the singer's health issues. Like Sandler, McIntyre also spoke to how Osbourne's music has been something of a soundtrack to his life at certain points. "I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness," he wrote. On that note, Osbourne is actually a celebrity member of the WWE Hall of Fame. As such, retired Hall-of-Fame wrestler and current company executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque paid his respects on X as well. "Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to," Levesque wrote.