Hollywood's Heartbreaking Reaction To Ozzy Osbourne's Tragic Death

Considering Adam Sandler's tribute post to Ozzy Osbourne, it's clear that even those who may be celebrities in their own right still saw Osbourne as being on another level. This is hardly surprising, given the late singer's larger-than-life persona, not to mention just how influential his music has been. One particularly unique perspective came from prominent YouTube personality Jim Caddick, aka Caddicarus, who was actually in attendance for Osbourne's final show. "He wasn't ready to go, did what he needed to do, had a blast, said his goodbyes, and then left. From start to end, everything he did was on his own terms. Absolute f–king icon. RIP Ozzy," Caddick wrote on X.

On another end of the entertainment world, WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre took to X to express just how unexpected Osbourne's passing was, despite the singer's health issues. Like Sandler, McIntyre also spoke to how Osbourne's music has been something of a soundtrack to his life at certain points. "I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness," he wrote. On that note, Osbourne is actually a celebrity member of the WWE Hall of Fame. As such, retired Hall-of-Fame wrestler and current company executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque paid his respects on X as well. "Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to," Levesque wrote.