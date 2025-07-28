Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 'Embarrassing' Vogue Cover Ignited A Brutal Internet War

Lauren Sánchez Bezos graced the June 2025 digital cover of Vogue magazine fresh off the heels of her splashy Venetian wedding to Jeff Bezos. For the shoot, the former Fox News host stunned in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by Sophia Loren's bridal look in 1958's romcom "Houseboat." (And the dated wedding dress was, surprisingly, the most buttoned-up we've ever seen her, literally.) But not everyone thought she'd earned her place on the fashion magazine's most coveted front page, sparking a fury of reactions and criticism across multiple platforms.

Much of the backlash had to do with the public's collective disdain for the Bezoses' obscene displays of wealth and affluence. Even celebrities had plenty to say about their wedding spectacle, which was rumored to cost the newlyweds upward of $50 million. "This is so embarrassing," one Instagram user said of the Vogue spread. "No wonder Anna stepped down." Of course, the "Anna" in question was none other than Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who curiously announced her resignation just one day before Sánchez Bezos's cover dropped. "Probably the worst cover in vogue history," wrote another. "Meanwhile his ex-wife [Mackenzie Scott] is donating money, millions to great causes! This circus can't match what [Lauren] does in any universe!" a third user added.

The timing of Sánchez Bezos' Vogue cover wasn't lost on everyone, especially with rumors that Bezos was planning to buy Vogue as a wedding present for his bride. "Lauren Sánchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos," a source told the Daily Mail. However, a rep for the tech titan swiftly shut down the speculation, dismissing the buzz as pure fiction.