Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 'Embarrassing' Vogue Cover Ignited A Brutal Internet War
Lauren Sánchez Bezos graced the June 2025 digital cover of Vogue magazine fresh off the heels of her splashy Venetian wedding to Jeff Bezos. For the shoot, the former Fox News host stunned in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by Sophia Loren's bridal look in 1958's romcom "Houseboat." (And the dated wedding dress was, surprisingly, the most buttoned-up we've ever seen her, literally.) But not everyone thought she'd earned her place on the fashion magazine's most coveted front page, sparking a fury of reactions and criticism across multiple platforms.
Much of the backlash had to do with the public's collective disdain for the Bezoses' obscene displays of wealth and affluence. Even celebrities had plenty to say about their wedding spectacle, which was rumored to cost the newlyweds upward of $50 million. "This is so embarrassing," one Instagram user said of the Vogue spread. "No wonder Anna stepped down." Of course, the "Anna" in question was none other than Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who curiously announced her resignation just one day before Sánchez Bezos's cover dropped. "Probably the worst cover in vogue history," wrote another. "Meanwhile his ex-wife [Mackenzie Scott] is donating money, millions to great causes! This circus can't match what [Lauren] does in any universe!" a third user added.
The timing of Sánchez Bezos' Vogue cover wasn't lost on everyone, especially with rumors that Bezos was planning to buy Vogue as a wedding present for his bride. "Lauren Sánchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos," a source told the Daily Mail. However, a rep for the tech titan swiftly shut down the speculation, dismissing the buzz as pure fiction.
Celebrities react to Sánchez's Vogue cover
During a game of "Hello, Lover or Leave It" in which she has to react to some hot button topics, Sarah Jessica Parker shared what she really thought of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Vogue cover while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in July 2025. "Uhm..." Parker said. For a moment, she appeared loss for words as she stumbled to gather her thoughts. "I, I.... I mean, why shouldn't she? I was privileged enough," Parker, who's been featured on the cover of Vogue at least six times throughout her career, acknowledged. "Why shouldn't she as well have the opportunity?"
Host and news anchor Katie Couric had a much more scathing reaction when JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg posted a photo of the cover on Instagram. "Like I said ... vogue," he captioned the since-deleted post. "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric wrote in a screenshot published by TMZ. "Apparently tacky is back."
Regardless of the chatter, the new Mrs. Bezos didn't all let the noise take away from the joy of her special day with Jeff Bezos. Speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, the gushing bride opened up about their wedding and the many months of intense planning that went into the lavish affair (which she, ironically, described as "extremely intimate."). "I always wanted to be a bride," says Sanchez Bezos, adding that marrying the love of her life was everything she'd ever dreamed of — and more. "Jeff hasn't changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. ... He lets me be unapologetically free."