Jeff Bezos Does Wife Lauren Sánchez Dirty & Makes Their Marriage Look Like A Sham

Lauren Sánchez Bezos already confirmed what we suspected about their marriage when she shared a dry PDA moment with Jeff Bezos, which made it seem like the Amazon founder was already having second thoughts. Although the pair did walk down the aisle, we're still not convinced that Jeff is as all-in on his marriage as we'd like to believe. In fact, a date night he had with Lauren almost a month after their wedding made the pair seem further apart than ever. The best-selling author posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a spotted sleeveless black dress designed by Roberto Cavalli, whom she proudly shouted out in the photo.

It was another instance where Lauren betrayed her age, and gave spicy proof why Jeff decided to put a ring on it despite potential reservations. Lauren walked hand-in-hand with her husband, who sported a much more casual blue polo shirt, silver jeans, and shades. However, the problem with the photo was that Jeff looked more married to his phone than his wife. He held onto both the device and Lauren's hand at the same time, but it seemed more like Lauren was trying to pry his grip off the phone rather than indulging in a loving gesture. Incidentally, it might've been easier and more respectful for Jeff to simply put the cell in his pocket, especially considering the amount of work Lauren put into her appearance for their outing.