Jeff Bezos Does Wife Lauren Sánchez Dirty & Makes Their Marriage Look Like A Sham
Lauren Sánchez Bezos already confirmed what we suspected about their marriage when she shared a dry PDA moment with Jeff Bezos, which made it seem like the Amazon founder was already having second thoughts. Although the pair did walk down the aisle, we're still not convinced that Jeff is as all-in on his marriage as we'd like to believe. In fact, a date night he had with Lauren almost a month after their wedding made the pair seem further apart than ever. The best-selling author posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a spotted sleeveless black dress designed by Roberto Cavalli, whom she proudly shouted out in the photo.
It was another instance where Lauren betrayed her age, and gave spicy proof why Jeff decided to put a ring on it despite potential reservations. Lauren walked hand-in-hand with her husband, who sported a much more casual blue polo shirt, silver jeans, and shades. However, the problem with the photo was that Jeff looked more married to his phone than his wife. He held onto both the device and Lauren's hand at the same time, but it seemed more like Lauren was trying to pry his grip off the phone rather than indulging in a loving gesture. Incidentally, it might've been easier and more respectful for Jeff to simply put the cell in his pocket, especially considering the amount of work Lauren put into her appearance for their outing.
The old Jeff Bezos wouldn't have let a phone come between himself and Lauren
Although it might not seem like a big deal on the surface, the phone could be another sign that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' romance with Jeff Bezos isn't as spicy as they let on. Seeing Jeff out in public with a phone in his hand at all is a rarity, especially when he's spotted on dates with the New Mexico native. Moreover, Jeff once confided that he didn't like to be attached to his phone all that much while enjoying downtime with loved ones. "When I have dinner, I have dinner whether it's with friends or with my family, and I like to be talking to the people I'm with," Jeff once told his brother Mark Bezos during an interview at Summit. "I like to do whatever I'm doing. I don't like to multitask. It bothers me if I'm reading my email, I want to be really reading my email."
Jeff maintained similar energy when his and Lauren's relationship became more serious. According to the veteran reporter, Jeff established a rule that he and Lauren weren't allowed to use their phones at all in the mornings. With that in mind, Lauren's Instagram photo begs the question of whether her husband's priorities shifted a bit so soon after their wedding. If Lauren can't hold Jeff's focus even when dressed at her best, how hard might it be to keep his interest in the long term?