Note: This article discusses substance abuse, suicide and racial slurs.

When Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, the WWE icon left behind a complicated legacy, to say the least. During his glory days during the 1980s, Hogan (who was born Terry Bollea) pretty much singlehandedly transformed professional wrestling from a seedy sideshow to mainstream entertainment for the masses, becoming a pop-culture phenomenon in the process. As a wrestler, Hogan wore many personas, from squeaky-clean role model to nefarious villain, with his mid-1990s heel turn revitalizing his career when "Hulkamania" was on the wane. Right until the end, Hogan remained the most recognizable pro wrestler on the planet.

During the course of his career, Hogan branched out by starring in movies and rode the wave of reality TV with his series "Hogan Knows Best," which chronicled the day-to-day lives of him and his family. Wrestling, however, was always his bread and butter, and he supplied his services for various companies as he exited and returned to Vince McMahon's WWE numerous times over the years.

His personal life, however, was often messy. Hogan was continually dogged by controversy and scandal, ranging from his admission that his massive muscles came from anabolic steroids to the salacious sex tape that resulted in a lawsuit against the Gawker media empire that brought him multiple millions. In fact, as the years progressed, Hogan's pattern of unsavory behavior eroded his popularity, shifting the focus from his impressive achievements to his many, many missteps. To find out more, read on for a look at the tragic life of WWE superstar Hulk Hogan.