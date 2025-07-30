Lauren Sánchez Bezos Has Gotten Read For Filth Over Her 'Obnoxious' Engagement Ring
It should come as no surprise that Jeff Bezos' engagement ring for Lauren Sánchez Bezos cost a fortune. Originally, the Amazon founder popped the question to his long-time girlfriend by placing it under her pillow while they were traveling abroad. "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told Vogue in November 2023. That pink diamond was, unsurprisingly, a large piece, but the former "Good Day L.A." host sported an even larger diamond as she wore two rings in Venice for their wedding weekend.
Prior to saying "I do," Lauren put her massive rocks on display as she did her best Jackie Onassis Kennedy impression with a white headscarf on and blew kisses to photographers, which helped ot highlight the jewelry. The exact dimensions of her ring is not known, but experts believe it to be around 30 karats, and have a value in the price range of $4 million to $5 million. Photos of Lauren flaunting the ridiculously lavish ring were shared online and the former newscaster received the attention she had clearly vied for, but that attention came at a price as she was mercilessly trolled. "One word ... obnoxious!!" one reader wrote after pics were shared by the Daily Mail. Users on X, formerly Twitter, were particularly harsh. "Money doesn't buy class nor taste," one tweeted. "That thing is actually obscene," another added.
Those unfiltered wedding photos of Lauren only highlighted plastic surgery she had done, and how one body part gave away her true age. "No matter how many carrots on those rings her hands are still prunes," a disapproving member of the Twitterati commented. Several also pointed out how the gargantuan rock could be a safety concern for Lauren.
Did Lauren Sánchez Bezos make herself a target?
It was not only the diamond that Jeff Bezos bought Lauren Sánchez Bezos that cost a pretty penny. After the pair tied the knot, a diamond expert told us about Lauren's wedding ring. "The band is a perfect complement to her massive diamond engagement ring, and offers a sleek alternative that she could wear every day," diamond expert Mike Fried told Nicki Swift in July 2025, shortly after the Bezos' walked down the aisle. Fried estimated that the wedding band alone was in the ballpark of $50,000. As hinted at by the diamond expert, rocking the ostentatious diamond everyday would not be practical for Lauren. A fact that was noticed by detractors who found the ring gaudy. "It's good that she doesn't do any work around the house or the yard because that rock would get snagged on something and break her finger," an user on X wrote after seeing snaps of the diamond.
Others pointed out that Lauren's ring which appeared to be in the $5 million range brought other problems besides the impracticality of its size. "Not to mention, where is she going to wear that ring without tons and tons of bodyguards?" a person on X tweeted. Multiple people mentioned that Lauren's ring could lead to the same trouble Kim Kardashian experienced when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. "Good luck going out and about. She is a massive [target emoji] now. Just like Kim Kardashian made herself," someone tweeted.