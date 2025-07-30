Lauren Sánchez Bezos Has Gotten Read For Filth Over Her 'Obnoxious' Engagement Ring

It should come as no surprise that Jeff Bezos' engagement ring for Lauren Sánchez Bezos cost a fortune. Originally, the Amazon founder popped the question to his long-time girlfriend by placing it under her pillow while they were traveling abroad. "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told Vogue in November 2023. That pink diamond was, unsurprisingly, a large piece, but the former "Good Day L.A." host sported an even larger diamond as she wore two rings in Venice for their wedding weekend.

Prior to saying "I do," Lauren put her massive rocks on display as she did her best Jackie Onassis Kennedy impression with a white headscarf on and blew kisses to photographers, which helped ot highlight the jewelry. The exact dimensions of her ring is not known, but experts believe it to be around 30 karats, and have a value in the price range of $4 million to $5 million. Photos of Lauren flaunting the ridiculously lavish ring were shared online and the former newscaster received the attention she had clearly vied for, but that attention came at a price as she was mercilessly trolled. "One word ... obnoxious!!" one reader wrote after pics were shared by the Daily Mail. Users on X, formerly Twitter, were particularly harsh. "Money doesn't buy class nor taste," one tweeted. "That thing is actually obscene," another added.

Those unfiltered wedding photos of Lauren only highlighted plastic surgery she had done, and how one body part gave away her true age. "No matter how many carrots on those rings her hands are still prunes," a disapproving member of the Twitterati commented. Several also pointed out how the gargantuan rock could be a safety concern for Lauren.