Oprah Shamelessly Mocking Meghan & Harry Hints The Tides Are Turning In Montecito

Won't you be my neighbor? Oprah Winfrey spoke candidly during an episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera" about what life was really like living in the posh enclave of Montecito next door to Meghan and Harry. Let's just say, it doesn't appear that the Sussexes have all their ducks in a row.

When asked about whether or not she would be happy to receive baby chicks as a hostess gift, Oprah flatly replied, "Not particularly." She added, "I'd run them straight over to the Sussexes' while mispronouncing the name by adding extra "xesssses" at the end." She then launched into a personal anecdote about a time Harry called her up on the Saturday before Easter, frazzled because they had a duck hatch a bunch of eggs on their property. "Sorry to call you O, but we have a duck problem here," Oprah recounted him saying to her. According to Oprah, he insisted that she take them right away, as they only had a stream and not a pond for the ducks to live in. Alas, all bets were off once the royal couple made their way to Oprah's. The story goes that Harry drove the car to the opposite side of Oprah's pond, and when he opened the car door, the mother duck made a break for it. "We're chasing the mama duck who's in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We've got her ducks. Harry's running after. Meghan gets out. She's running after, chasing the mom, and trying to get the mom to come back for their ducks. And, for like half an hour, we are running around with the ducks in the box. ... We have video," Winfrey revealed about the chaotic moment. And, scene!

Interestingly, Oprah's seemingly innocent account of a neighborly moment with Meghan and Harry actually hints at something far bigger than any duck dilemma: even Oprah seems put off by Meghan's obsession with her royal last name. So much for all those fallout rumors Oprah and Meghan quietly put to bed. Is this why all of Meghan and Harry's neighbors are leaving their ritzy California neighborhood? Let's get into it!