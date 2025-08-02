Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Romance Has Less Chemistry Than A Fox News Panel
A match made in Fox News heaven? Not hardly. Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity made headlines in December 2024 when they announced that they were engaged to be married! "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the couple said in a joint statement to — you guessed it — Fox News.
While many were quick to congratulate the couple — including Donald J. Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that the engagement was "a deal made in HEAVEN!!!" (via The Daily Beast) — others weren't as enthused about the conservative political commentator pairing, citing various reasons. They included Hannity and Earhardt's glaring age gap, the alarming red flags in the relationship, and, yes, even their apparent lack of chemistry. "I am speechless ... I definitely didn't have this one on my 2024 bingo card," one X user posted. Not even Hannity's nickname for Earhardt could convince them.
Unfortunately, the happy couple isn't exactly doing themselves any favors as it relates to the commentary about their lack of chemistry. "I'm staying on the curvy couch. I'm going to continue to live in New York. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job," Earhardt declared during an episode of "Fox & Friends" (via the Daily Beast). Unfortunately for her, her hubby-to-be isn't as mesmerized by the Big Apple. On January 2, 2025, Hannity made it clear on his famous radio show that his feet are firmly planted in sunny Florida with zero plans to move back to New York City. Still, Earhardt was adamant that the long-distance arrangement works for them. "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other," she explained. "It's easy."
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Eardhardt's engagement has actually been a long time coming
The couple is rarely spotted in public together, and there is little proof of their love on their socials. However, they weren't shy about flaunting their relationship in front of their colleagues early on. Rumors first started circling around Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity in June 2020. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with [Fox & Friends host] Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together," a former Fox executive told Vanity Fair of the couple's arrival at Pete Hegseth's wedding. "People were like, Wow, okay." Simultaneously, another source told People that the work colleagues had been "seeing each other very secretively for years." Still, the couple flatly denied the rumors. "I do not discuss my personal life in public," Hannity released in a statement by way of a spokesperson.
However, in October 2021, Hannity fanned the flames when he spoke out about his fondness for Earhardt during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." When asked on air if he had a favorite host, he quickly replied, "It's between Steve [Doocy] and Ainsley, for sure." Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the art of breadcrumbing.
It wasn't until April 2023, however, that the co-workers finally went public with their relationship via a Daily Mail exclusive featuring photos of the happy couple breaking bread at a Waffle House in South Carolina and enjoying a date day at an Oyster Fest in Long Island. Hey, maybe it really is true what they say about oysters.