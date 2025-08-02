Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Romance Has Less Chemistry Than A Fox News Panel

A match made in Fox News heaven? Not hardly. Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity made headlines in December 2024 when they announced that they were engaged to be married! "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the couple said in a joint statement to — you guessed it — Fox News.

While many were quick to congratulate the couple — including Donald J. Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that the engagement was "a deal made in HEAVEN!!!" (via The Daily Beast) — others weren't as enthused about the conservative political commentator pairing, citing various reasons. They included Hannity and Earhardt's glaring age gap, the alarming red flags in the relationship, and, yes, even their apparent lack of chemistry. "I am speechless ... I definitely didn't have this one on my 2024 bingo card," one X user posted. Not even Hannity's nickname for Earhardt could convince them.

Unfortunately, the happy couple isn't exactly doing themselves any favors as it relates to the commentary about their lack of chemistry. "I'm staying on the curvy couch. I'm going to continue to live in New York. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job," Earhardt declared during an episode of "Fox & Friends" (via the Daily Beast). Unfortunately for her, her hubby-to-be isn't as mesmerized by the Big Apple. On January 2, 2025, Hannity made it clear on his famous radio show that his feet are firmly planted in sunny Florida with zero plans to move back to New York City. Still, Earhardt was adamant that the long-distance arrangement works for them. "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other," she explained. "It's easy."