Alarming Red Flags In Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Relationship

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship has always raised red flags. For starters, Hannity and Earhardt have a scandalous relationship timeline. When news of their romance became public in mid-2020, "The Sean Hannity Show" host was supposed to be a married man. Hannity and the "Fox & Friends" co-host made their first semi-public appearance as a couple in August 2019, when they attended the now-U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet's wedding together.

Even their colleagues were shocked. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with [Fox & Friends host] Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together," a former Fox executive told Vanity Fair. "People were like, Wow, okay." In August 2019, many believed Hannity was still married to ex-wife Jill Rhodes, as the two did not announce their divorce until a few days after the Vanity Fair article. Interestingly, the timely announcement revealed they had divorced the previous year.

What's more, Hannity and Rhodes also shared that they had been separated for several years, though the public didn't know. "Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children," their statement read. So Hannity and Earhardt's relationship didn't start with infidelity as it had previously seemed. But that doesn't mean their romance doesn't have plenty of other red flags. From planning a long-distance marriage, to doing very little wedding planning, to having a pretty considerable age gap, there's no shortage of strange things about Earhardt and Hannity's relationship.