Whatever Happened To Fox News Host Sean Hannity's Ex-Wife?

Sean Hannity may be gearing up to wed Ainsley Earhardt, but it won't be the first time he said "I do." Before Earhardt, there was his first wife, Jill Rhodes — and we can't help but wonder what the very private former Mrs. Hannity has been up to post-split.

Some may know that when Rhodes first met her now ex-husband, she worked as a reporter herself. When Hannity spoke to The New York Times in 1998, she'd pivoted from reporting into book editing — and a few years later, she'd switched things up again, with People reporting that she'd become a homemaker since welcoming her and Hannity's two children. As noted by The Sun, she later returned to the workforce as a TV editor. However, because Rhodes has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight, it should come as no surprise that the exact dates when she started and ended that gig aren't public.

Further than her TV editing job, there's no record of what Rhodes has been up to professionally since her divorce. One thing that is clear, though, is that she's remained a very hands-on mom. In fact, that dedication to her kids is something that's kept her and Hannity close even as exes. Speaking of just how involved both she and Hannity were in their kids' lives, one source told Daily Mail, "Sean and Jill are great parents, when together you don't even realize they split." It was a sentiment shared with Page Six, too. Speaking to that outlet, an insider revealed, "Sean and Jill remain on very good terms and still have family dinners, and attend tennis tournaments for their children." As for how that might change now that Hannity is engaged to Earhardt, all signs point to them remaining close.