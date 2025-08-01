Celebrity Deaths That Sadly Went Unnoticed

Many people remember June 25, 2009, as a sad day in history due to the loss of the legendary Michael Jackson. But the King of Pop wasn't the only superstar to die that day. After uttering her heartbreaking last words, Farrah Fawcett, a '70s icon thanks to her starring role in the "Charlie's Angels" television series, passed away. The bubbly blonde had been treated for anal cancer at the time and passed away early that day at a local hospital.

But just a few hours later, when Jackson was pronounced dead, all eyes turned to the shocking announcement, and Fawcett's passing seemed quickly forgotten. "It was such an odd coincidence that she and Michael Jackson should die just within hours of each other," recalled Alana Stewart, Fawcett's close friend, to CNN. "It's just amazing that something like that could happen." Although her legacy seemed to have faded for a while after that moment, those close to her affirm that avoiding public attention would've brought joy to Fawcett. "I always had the sense that Farrah would kind of be getting a laugh out of that and saying 'Thank God, they're over there, finally,'" Stewart continued. "'They're leaving me alone.'"

Unfortunately, the snub didn't end there as the Oscars omitted Fawcett's name from their "In Memoriam" segment that year. Even though Stewart had shed light on Fawcett's journey via the documentary "Farrah's Story," which aired five weeks before her death, it became clear that Oscars executives felt Fawcett was more of a television star. "I can't imagine why they would have made that decision, and it was just really wrong," Stewart lamented.