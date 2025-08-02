The Only Recap Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Downfall You Need

For three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio seemed untouchable, the idea of his downfall some sarcastically improbable punchline. With his boyish visage emblazoned upon a plethora of posters hugging the walls of international bedrooms and dorm rooms, the actor was Jay Gatsby for millennials and Romeo for Gen X. DiCaprio first burst onto the cultural zeitgeist at the age of 19 courtesy of the 1993 movies "This Boy's Life" (opposite longtime collaborator Robert De Niro) and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (opposite Johnny Depp). He earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for the latter, quickly becoming Hollywood's "it" boy of the '90s thanks to "Romeo + Juliet," "The Basketball Diaries," and "Titanic."

In a move to transcend his youthful sex symbol status, DiCaprio gravitated toward darker roles and acclaimed directors, such as Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Ridley Scott. It was his collaborative relationship with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, though, that would dominate DiCaprio's career as a leading man, beginning with 2002's "Gangs of New York" and extending across seven films since. In the midst of it all, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his grueling physical performance in the 2015 film, "The Revenant." Once deemed the "Prince of the City" by New York Magazine, DiCaprio had become "king of the world."

Things look a lot different for DiCaprio 10 years after that Oscar win. He's only appeared in three films over the past decade, with arguably more attention paid to his personal life than his work.