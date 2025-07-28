Diddy's Social Media Gets Cocky With Fishy Post (& It's Bizarrely On Brand)
If you thought the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' bombshell trial was going to be the most bizarre thing to happen involving the disgraced rapper this month, guess again. On July 25, Diddy's X, formerly known as Twitter, account posted a cryptic tweet. It was just the eyes emoji. According to a screenshot taken by TMZ, the tweet was posted at 8:36 p.m. before it was eventually deleted. Users on X weren't sure what to think about the post-and-delete message that spoke volumes without using a single word.
"Something freaky is about to go down," tweeted one person. "Diddy posting then deleting it is crazy," noted another. Others wondered why he'd go to the trouble of posting it, only to then quickly remove it. Of course, there is no definitive proof that Diddy himself posted that message. His management team runs his account, so it's more likely that one of them tweeted it, considering how Diddy is currently in jail, waiting for his sentencing hearing. The father of seven may have been acquitted of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but he was convicted of prostitution-related crimes.
Despite the mystery of who actually posted it — and why — the emoji choice is equally as confusing. The eyes emoji is typically used when something suspicious or tea-inducing is happening, or just if a person has big news. The fact that something was tweeted at all is cocky in and of itself. He may have dodged convictions for his most heinous crimes, but he is presumably still going to serve jail time for his other offenses.
A second tweet involved his son, King Combs
That emoji tweet actually wasn't the most recent post that's been shared on Sean "Diddy" Combs' X account. A day later, someone tweeted a preview link of Christian "King" Combs' upcoming album, "Never Stop," with one track called "Diddy Free." King is Diddy's third child, and isn't shy about his lavish life, despite all the drama surrounding his father's legal issues.
STREAM DIDDY FREE 🔥
STREAM NOW-https://t.co/1kwohAriE2
— LOVE (@Diddy) July 26, 2025
King was tagged in Diddy's tweet, along with his half-brother, Justin Combs. Interestingly, only King and Justin's X accounts can reply to the tweet; everyone else is unable to directly respond with their two cents. Both Kanye West and his daughter, North West, are featured on the six-track album, which probably means they are two celebs who haven't turned on Diddy, unlike several others.
Presumably, the eyes emoji post was just a marketing ploy to get people excited (more like confused) for something coming down the pipeline. That something seems to be King's new album. Considering how either Diddy or his management team now appear to be posting like Diddy isn't currently in prison only further makes this entire situation all the more surreal.