Diddy's Social Media Gets Cocky With Fishy Post (& It's Bizarrely On Brand)

If you thought the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' bombshell trial was going to be the most bizarre thing to happen involving the disgraced rapper this month, guess again. On July 25, Diddy's X, formerly known as Twitter, account posted a cryptic tweet. It was just the eyes emoji. According to a screenshot taken by TMZ, the tweet was posted at 8:36 p.m. before it was eventually deleted. Users on X weren't sure what to think about the post-and-delete message that spoke volumes without using a single word.

"Something freaky is about to go down," tweeted one person. "Diddy posting then deleting it is crazy," noted another. Others wondered why he'd go to the trouble of posting it, only to then quickly remove it. Of course, there is no definitive proof that Diddy himself posted that message. His management team runs his account, so it's more likely that one of them tweeted it, considering how Diddy is currently in jail, waiting for his sentencing hearing. The father of seven may have been acquitted of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but he was convicted of prostitution-related crimes.

Despite the mystery of who actually posted it — and why — the emoji choice is equally as confusing. The eyes emoji is typically used when something suspicious or tea-inducing is happening, or just if a person has big news. The fact that something was tweeted at all is cocky in and of itself. He may have dodged convictions for his most heinous crimes, but he is presumably still going to serve jail time for his other offenses.