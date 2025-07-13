Celebs Who've Turned On Diddy Amid His Bombshell Trial
Given just how star-studded Diddy's now-infamous parties seem to have been, many have kept a close eye on Hollywood to hear if well-known faces would turn on the disgraced music mogul. While some have remained silent, others certainly haven't. In fact, when it comes to Diddy's detractors, those who have spoken out have pulled zero punches.
We'll start with one of Diddy's most vocal critics. It's no secret that 50 Cent has long had a tumultuous relationship with Diddy. We won't get into all the details here, but it bears mentioning that despite posing together from time to time and even working together on occasion, 50 Cent had already expressed concern with Diddy's parties in 2023 — before the raids on his homes. In particular, he pointed to the way Diddy hugged people. "From the front and the back at the same time? ... If you're into that, you're into that, I'm fine with it, to each his own. I'm just saying, this s*** ain't my motherf***ing kind of party," he mused (via HipHopDX).
Naturally, in the wake of the raids, 50 Cent had a field day trolling his nemesis online, announcing that he was producing a documentary about the scandal, and talking candidly about him in interviews. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent even had an I-told-you-so moment, noting, "I been telling you, 'I don't f*** with him. I don't like the way he moving. This is a little crazy.'" 50 Cent also told the outlet that when it came to Diddy's parties, he'd always picked up "uncomfortable energy." As for why not everyone was speaking out, he hinted at complicity. "Some of them were involved ... so they don't know what the f*** is on tape or what's not on tape," he said. Yikes.
Kesha switched up her TiK ToK lyrics to diss him
The song "TiK ToK" memorably began with the line, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" — and as Kesha shared in a 2021 interview with theSkimm, he'd actually featured on the song. "There's a voice that says, 'What up, girl,' and that's P. Diddy. ... He came into the studio to just say, 'What's up, girl?'" she said. With that in mind, it's pretty clear the singer was a fan of Diddy's back then. However, shortly after Diddy's speedy settlement with Cassie Ventura was announced in late 2023, things changed.
First, Kesha tweaked the opening line on stage. Taking to X, concertgoers shared video footage of her beginning the song with, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me." Oop. At the time, neither the singer nor her team addressed the tweaked lyric — but that was before the raids on Diddy's homes. Just weeks after those took place, Kesha performed at Coachella 2024 and issued a less subtle new addition. "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy!" she shouted to the crowd — and just in case anyone didn't hear it in the song itself, or in the recording she posted to Instagram, Kesha popped it into her caption, too. "Wake up in the morning like f*** P Diddy," she wrote in all caps.
Of course, Diddy was further disgraced not long after, with the disturbing video of him assaulting Ventura leaking roughly a month after Coachella and his trial beginning a year later. Suffice it to say, Kesha felt it necessary to keep the new change intact, and she shared in an August 2024 Instagram post, "Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!"
Wendy Williams did a scathing interview about Diddy
On to another star who was once friendly(ish) with Diddy but called him out in a big way amid his trial, next up we have Wendy Williams. First, though, let's address that "ish" suffix. Williams has a fairly lengthy track record of calling Diddy out, and she's even written about him in her books. One standout line from "The Wendy Williams Experience"? "There seems to be this black cloud over Puffy. Call it karma, call it kismet, call it what you want. I didn't create it, but I damn sure will talk about it," she wrote, adding that despite simply reporting on what was already out there, Diddy had long taken great lengths to silence her.
Notably, in "The Wendy Williams Experience," Williams also mused on the possibility of one day interviewing Diddy, and in 2017, she did just that. In a sit-down for "The Wendy Williams Show," the two discussed everything from family to parties (with Williams poking playfully at just how big his events were), and the importance of representation. Everything was very friendly — super complimentary, even — but in a November 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Williams noted that she wasn't quite as enamored with him as the show may have let on.
"I have been told by so many people 'Wendy you called it,'" she said in the wake of the investigation into him. Williams was one of the many celebs who unloaded on Diddy after the disturbing Cassie video leaked, and she went on to tell the outlet it was "about time" that people saw that side of the producer. She also pointed out, "Now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible."
Will Smith made it clear he never attended a Diddy party
Next up, Will Smith. Despite seemingly being very friendly in the past and posing together at events, the actor went out of his way to distance himself from Diddy during a concert in December 2024.
As seen in a video posted to X by TMZ, Smith said, "I haven't addressed any of this publicly but I just want to say this very clearly: I don't have s*** to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all your memes. ... I ain't been nowhere near no damn freak-off." He added that he wouldn't normally want to even speak on rumors of that nature, but joked that the memes were getting to him. Smith also pointed out that all the disinformation on social media sometimes made it hard to tell what was real and what was fake, so he wanted to call it out in his own words. Make no mistake, though, Smith and Diddy never partied together — and he joked on stage, "I don't even like baby oil!"
Smith hasn't made any further comments on Diddy or his trial as of this writing, but the fact that he spoke out about not attending any of the parties in such a big way is noteworthy. After all, many had found his initial silence amid all the allegations against Diddy uncomfortable, so good on him for setting the record straight.
Jamie Foxx called Diddy out in a massive way
Will Smith isn't the only A-lister to have make jokes at Diddy's expense in the wake of his trial. Au contraire, during the May 2025 Netflix All-Star Comedy Night, Jamie Foxx went on quite the tirade against the disgraced star.
"That Diddy s*** crazy, huh? I don't know if he going to jail, but he's a nasty motherf***er. ... Am I right?" he quipped to riotous laughter (via Urban Hollywood 411). Foxx went on to poke fun at Diddy's past "Take that" line (which he'd taken playful jabs at in the past, too), telling the audience, "Take that, take that, take ... that makes you listen to that differently now. Take that, take — what are we taking? Cause I don't want any of that!" Like Smith, Foxx also mocked the copious bottles of baby oil found during the raids on Diddy's home, and it wasn't the first time. In his 2024 Netflix special, "What Was Happened Was ..." Foxx had joked that even when he did attend the rapper's parties, he didn't hang around. "I was out by 9. ... Something don't look right in here. It's slippery in here," he quipped (via X).
There was one upside to Foxx's comments on the trial for Diddy. As many will remember, there were a ton of wild rumors about Foxx's 2023 hospitalization, one of which pertained to the mogul. However, Foxx shut that one down in "What Was Happened Was ...." "The internet said that Puffy tried to kill me! That's what the internet was saying. I know what you're thinking ... Diddy?" Foxx began. Not to worry, though: after pausing for the laughs, Foxx clarified, "Hell nah ... I left them parties early."