Celebs Who've Turned On Diddy Amid His Bombshell Trial

Given just how star-studded Diddy's now-infamous parties seem to have been, many have kept a close eye on Hollywood to hear if well-known faces would turn on the disgraced music mogul. While some have remained silent, others certainly haven't. In fact, when it comes to Diddy's detractors, those who have spoken out have pulled zero punches.

Advertisement

We'll start with one of Diddy's most vocal critics. It's no secret that 50 Cent has long had a tumultuous relationship with Diddy. We won't get into all the details here, but it bears mentioning that despite posing together from time to time and even working together on occasion, 50 Cent had already expressed concern with Diddy's parties in 2023 — before the raids on his homes. In particular, he pointed to the way Diddy hugged people. "From the front and the back at the same time? ... If you're into that, you're into that, I'm fine with it, to each his own. I'm just saying, this s*** ain't my motherf***ing kind of party," he mused (via HipHopDX).

Naturally, in the wake of the raids, 50 Cent had a field day trolling his nemesis online, announcing that he was producing a documentary about the scandal, and talking candidly about him in interviews. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent even had an I-told-you-so moment, noting, "I been telling you, 'I don't f*** with him. I don't like the way he moving. This is a little crazy.'" 50 Cent also told the outlet that when it came to Diddy's parties, he'd always picked up "uncomfortable energy." As for why not everyone was speaking out, he hinted at complicity. "Some of them were involved ... so they don't know what the f*** is on tape or what's not on tape," he said. Yikes.

Advertisement