We Gave Karoline Leavitt Brown Hair & Suddenly Her Age Gap Marriage Isn't So Jarring
Karoline Leavitt, who's undergone a striking transformation over the years, is just as known for the fires she starts and puts out as Donald Trump's White House press secretary as she is for the very large age gap between herself and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. As of the time of this report, Leavitt is 27 years old while Riccio is pushing sixty. Since joining Trump's administration, Leavitt's age-gap marriage has become something of water-cooler talk, with her haters criticizing the unlikely pair. From accusations of Leavitt being a gold digger for Riccio, who makes a great living, to questions about how their ages will shape their family dynamic for their son, social media is constantly in awe of their age difference.
One of the most common talking points is how different the style between Leavitt, who is from Gen-Z, and Riccio, who's from Gen X, is. Given the generational gap, that's to be expected, of course. However, if Leavitt ever wanted to sport a more mature look, she should start with dyeing her hair. In the meantime, a Static Media photo editor took Leavitt from bleach blond to brown, totally transforming her signature look.
Unlike the blond, which more naturally suits her complexion and complements her young, spirited age range, this particular shade of brown is rather drab and definitely makes her look a little older. Additionally, it also mutes out her features, making her look more than a little forgettable. With that said, however, it doesn't sound as if Leavitt is concerned with whether or not the internet thinks she and Riccio are physically compatible.
Karoline Leavitt addressed her age-gap romance
Online discussions about Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's marriage always prompts some pretty snarky replies online. On Instagram, for example, some took issue with the order in which Leavitt and Riccio started their family. "Family Values change to fit their agenda," wrote one user. "My 27 yr old getting pregnant from an old man and getting married after baby's born is not the family values I strive for my daughters." A second user jabbed at their appearances, claiming they both looked equal in age. "They both look like they are in their 50's," commented the user. Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Given the online chatter, it's not surprising that Leavitt doesn't often remind the world about her age-gap romance with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. That said, she definitely broaches the topic every now and again. During a 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt had nothing but positive things to say about her other half. "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she shared (via People).
Addressing their age gap head-on, Leavitt added, "I mean it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible." She continued, "He's the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life..."