We Gave Karoline Leavitt Brown Hair & Suddenly Her Age Gap Marriage Isn't So Jarring

Karoline Leavitt, who's undergone a striking transformation over the years, is just as known for the fires she starts and puts out as Donald Trump's White House press secretary as she is for the very large age gap between herself and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. As of the time of this report, Leavitt is 27 years old while Riccio is pushing sixty. Since joining Trump's administration, Leavitt's age-gap marriage has become something of water-cooler talk, with her haters criticizing the unlikely pair. From accusations of Leavitt being a gold digger for Riccio, who makes a great living, to questions about how their ages will shape their family dynamic for their son, social media is constantly in awe of their age difference.

One of the most common talking points is how different the style between Leavitt, who is from Gen-Z, and Riccio, who's from Gen X, is. Given the generational gap, that's to be expected, of course. However, if Leavitt ever wanted to sport a more mature look, she should start with dyeing her hair. In the meantime, a Static Media photo editor took Leavitt from bleach blond to brown, totally transforming her signature look.

Unlike the blond, which more naturally suits her complexion and complements her young, spirited age range, this particular shade of brown is rather drab and definitely makes her look a little older. Additionally, it also mutes out her features, making her look more than a little forgettable. With that said, however, it doesn't sound as if Leavitt is concerned with whether or not the internet thinks she and Riccio are physically compatible.