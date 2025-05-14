What Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Really Does For A Living
For someone who claims her husband is super private and the complete opposite of herself, Karoline Leavitt sure is fond of parading Nicholas Riccio around — directly or indirectly. When she's not showing off her flashy engagement ring, she's boasting about their supposedly picture-perfect age-gap marriage. She even goes to great lengths to bridge their massive age difference by wearing frumpy outfits. But perhaps there's a reason for that — maybe Riccio's net worth? He does have a real estate empire, after all.
You wouldn't immediately guess that Riccio is wealthy judging from his humble beginnings. He struggled to finish college, worked low-paying jobs like stocking grocery shelves, and even lived in his car at one point. "When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over to their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he shared with Seacoast Online. But despite it all, Riccio had a gritty determination and the belief that success was just around the corner. After graduating from Plymouth University, he jumped headfirst into real estate, even taking on risky predatory loans. It was a gamble, sure, but it all paid off. And now, he has more properties than he could count. Even local authorities are impressed by what he does. "Nick is renovating buildings to a point where families will be interested in coming in," Hampton Police Chief William Wrenn said. "His properties are clean, they have new appliances and many nice renovations. He really is trying to change the image."
With a net worth reportedly ranging between $6 million and $45 million, it's safe to say that Riccio is doing just fine. So fine, in fact, that he can work around Leavitt's busy schedule as White House press secretary — no problem.
But Nicholas is apparently flexible with Karoline's schedule
Owning and running a real estate business apparently has its fair share of perks — and Karoline Leavitt definitely benefits from Nicholas Riccio's adaptability. Unlike the typical entrepreneur who spends every waking moment trying to close deals, Riccio is surprisingly flexible. He's often dropping everything to be there for Leavitt, especially now that they're tending to their toddler, Niko.
Just four days after Leavitt gave birth, she decided to jump straight back into work, and Riccio was apparently all for it. "I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. And I said, 'I'm going to turn on the television and watch the rally today,'" she told The Conservateur, recalling the time she watched her boss, Donald Trump, get shot on live television. "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work.'"
And fortunately for her, Riccio didn't have any qualms and would even travel to wherever she was so they could all be together as a family. Leavitt, of course, couldn't be more grateful for this setup, even though she's quite aware that many raise eyebrows about their marriage, with Riccio having been called harsh names. She insists, however, that everything is fine with Riccio. "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she gushed during a "The Megyn Kelly Show" interview. "He's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career." Relationship goals, we guess?