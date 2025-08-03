Jeff Bezos' Divorce From MacKenzie Scott Will Forever Haunt His Reputation (& Lauren Sánchez)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos don't have a romantic meet-cute to tell their grandchildren about around the fireplace. On the contrary, Jeff and Lauren's relationship started with controversy. News of their romance leaked in January 2019, right when Jeff announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The affair rumors did nothing to help the reputation of the Amazon founder — or of Lauren, for that matter. They went public with their relationship shortly after, and social media users have passed judgment ever since.

In fact, the scandalous start to their romance has the internet convinced that Jeff and Lauren's marriage is doomed. Proof of that is that, years after the divorce, a slew of netizens are still #TeamMacKenzie, even though Scott has long moved on. She also doesn't seem to hold a grudge — at least that's what she wants the public to believe. "Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends. ... Grateful to the past as I look forward to what comes next," she shared on X.

Jeff and Scott, who share four children, finalized their divorce in April 2019. But people haven't been as forgiving of Jeff's alleged infidelity as Scott seemingly has. Years may have passed, but social media users and celebrities alike still defend Jeff's ex-wife whenever the opportunity arises.