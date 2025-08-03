Jeff Bezos' Divorce From MacKenzie Scott Will Forever Haunt His Reputation (& Lauren Sánchez)
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos don't have a romantic meet-cute to tell their grandchildren about around the fireplace. On the contrary, Jeff and Lauren's relationship started with controversy. News of their romance leaked in January 2019, right when Jeff announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The affair rumors did nothing to help the reputation of the Amazon founder — or of Lauren, for that matter. They went public with their relationship shortly after, and social media users have passed judgment ever since.
In fact, the scandalous start to their romance has the internet convinced that Jeff and Lauren's marriage is doomed. Proof of that is that, years after the divorce, a slew of netizens are still #TeamMacKenzie, even though Scott has long moved on. She also doesn't seem to hold a grudge — at least that's what she wants the public to believe. "Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends. ... Grateful to the past as I look forward to what comes next," she shared on X.
Jeff and Scott, who share four children, finalized their divorce in April 2019. But people haven't been as forgiving of Jeff's alleged infidelity as Scott seemingly has. Years may have passed, but social media users and celebrities alike still defend Jeff's ex-wife whenever the opportunity arises.
Netizens seem to prefer MacKenzie Scott over Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Jeff Bezos may still be riding the high of his June 2025 wedding to Lauren Sánchez Bezos, but social media users are unimpressed. Instagram users seem to have little to no positive things to say about their union. In the comments section of a 2024 Instagram post to mark Lauren's birthday, users focused on MacKenzie Scott instead. "I feel sorry for your ex-wife, who has done so much for you to help you succeed, if it weren't for her, you wouldn't be the person you are today, everyone knows that she is a good woman," one user wrote days after the wedding.
Others criticized Jeff's decision to have a media-frenzied, star-studded wedding after publicly humiliating his ex-wife, who played an important role in getting Amazon off the ground and served as its first accountant. "Do you really not care about your ex-wife's feelings at all during this extravagant wedding you're holding? It really pains me to see that," another user wrote. But regular social media users weren't the only ones to show support for Scott amid Jeff and Lauren's wedding.
On the weekend of the Venice festivities, Mia Farrow celebrated Scott in a veiled criticism of Jeff. "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! ... As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations," she captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of her. In the comments section, Olivia Munn and Katie Couric also shared their support for Scott, proving Jeff's divorce will forever haunt him.