Barron Trump Is Taking Heat For Melania's Fishy Absence On Scotland Trip

Melania Trump is continuing to live her best life by not tagging along on Donald Trump's work ventures. The president spent a few days in the United Kingdom, meeting with European leaders and attending the ceremonial opening of his long-awaited golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland (where Trump showed off his cringe-worthy Sean Connery impression). But the first lady stayed back, something second lady Usha Vance probably wishes she could do, since everywhere she goes with husband JD Vance is met with protestors. According to the Mirror, protesters had prepped for Donald's Scotland visit.

But since it was such a short trip, people were curious why Melania didn't just join Donald. You can't blame her, though. She's not a golfer, and that seems like the main thing the president planned to do during the excursion. One person speculated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Melania chose not to go because their relationship is probably kaput. Considering how Donald has repeatedly embarrassed Melania, this isn't the biggest leap.

However, another person cited the couple's 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, as the main reason she didn't go to the U.K. "She's with Barron, getting him ready to go back to college, in NYC," the X user tweeted. "Just like a lot of other parents/families all over the world."