Barron Trump Is Taking Heat For Melania's Fishy Absence On Scotland Trip
Melania Trump is continuing to live her best life by not tagging along on Donald Trump's work ventures. The president spent a few days in the United Kingdom, meeting with European leaders and attending the ceremonial opening of his long-awaited golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland (where Trump showed off his cringe-worthy Sean Connery impression). But the first lady stayed back, something second lady Usha Vance probably wishes she could do, since everywhere she goes with husband JD Vance is met with protestors. According to the Mirror, protesters had prepped for Donald's Scotland visit.
But since it was such a short trip, people were curious why Melania didn't just join Donald. You can't blame her, though. She's not a golfer, and that seems like the main thing the president planned to do during the excursion. One person speculated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Melania chose not to go because their relationship is probably kaput. Considering how Donald has repeatedly embarrassed Melania, this isn't the biggest leap.
However, another person cited the couple's 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, as the main reason she didn't go to the U.K. "She's with Barron, getting him ready to go back to college, in NYC," the X user tweeted. "Just like a lot of other parents/families all over the world."
Barron Trump isn't as useless as comments on X insinuate he is
In response to the college theory, the person on X who thought Donald and Melania Trump's marriage was done believed that seemed over-the-top, noting how Barron Trump is an adult and doesn't need his mother to do everything for him. When phrased that way, it does make it sound like Barron is totally useless when it comes to taking care of himself. Surely, this isn't the case. Nonetheless, he was receiving the flack for his mother's absence in Scotland.
Melania and Barron have a weird relationship, to be fair. The first lady seems like a total helicopter parent, but now that her son is technically an adult and going to college, her hovering nature comes across as strange. It does make sense that the two of them share a close bond, especially because Melania's reported lonely life as the first lady explains so much about Barron, who is living a lonely life at NYU. Being the son of the president and forced to have Secret Service agents with you while in class can make it hard to meet new people and make friends.
But whatever the reason Melania used to get out of the Scotland trip, it shouldn't be blamed on her son. Melania, like Barron, is an adult and she can make her own decisions about where she does and does not want to go.