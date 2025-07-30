Diddy's Ready To Drop A Staggering Amount Of Money To Cut His Time In Prison Short
Diddy's legal fate won't be decided until fall 2025, when a judge sentences him for the prostitution-related felonies he was found guilty of amid the conclusion of his sex-trafficking trial. Still, he's hoping to cut his prison time down. Similar to other junctures during Diddy's bombshell trial, where he was charged (but ultimately acquitted) of two counts of sex trafficking and a racketeering charge, the fallen rap mogul is once again attempting to be released from prison on bail. Unsurprisingly, he's willing to spend big bucks to do it.
Weeks after Diddy was denied bail following the conclusion of his trial (and mere days after Diddy or someone on his team posted a cryptic post on his account on X, formerly Twitter), the entertainment mogul has had his legal team petition the judge to release him from prison until his sentencing. According to Deadline, Diddy's legal squad requested to put up a $50 million bond, offering up his Miami-based mansion as collateral. They also stated that he was willing to adhere to any travel or security measures the courts felt needed to be in place. The reason for their request rested on the fact that they didn't believe his conduct warranted incarceration. "Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," read the petition. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."
So far, Diddy has yet to receive an answer to his request, but if history is any indication, the courts don't seem too keen on releasing him.
How much money Diddy is worth
Given the disgusting prison diet Diddy is enjoying, it's not surprising that he's aching to enjoy the spoils of his personal abode. After all, Diddy, who owns some seriously ridiculous things, lived in a pretty cushy setup before the start of his legal troubles. According to USA Today, for example, Diddy has several multimillion-dollar properties — including a $61 million California mansion. He also owns a $48 million mansion in Miami, in addition to several luxury cars, famous paintings, and a private plane. Basically, prison has probably been an extreme adjustment for the disgraced celebrity with $400 million.
Unfortunately for Diddy, it's not just the courts that don't feel like he deserves to get the bond he seeks. At the close of his trial, users took to Reddit to discuss the rap star's initial bond denial, and they were anything but sympathetic. "Well the judge certainly thinks he got off too easy. At least there's that," wrote one user. "I hope this means he will actually have time in prison," commented a second. However, some people were upset that, whatever Diddy's maximum sentence, it's likely that he'll one day be a free man again. "Infuriates me that this piece of sh*t will ever see freedom again," wrote the user, adding, "Shoulda been locked up for good." Diddy is set to be sentenced in October 2025.