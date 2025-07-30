Diddy's Ready To Drop A Staggering Amount Of Money To Cut His Time In Prison Short

Diddy's legal fate won't be decided until fall 2025, when a judge sentences him for the prostitution-related felonies he was found guilty of amid the conclusion of his sex-trafficking trial. Still, he's hoping to cut his prison time down. Similar to other junctures during Diddy's bombshell trial, where he was charged (but ultimately acquitted) of two counts of sex trafficking and a racketeering charge, the fallen rap mogul is once again attempting to be released from prison on bail. Unsurprisingly, he's willing to spend big bucks to do it.

Weeks after Diddy was denied bail following the conclusion of his trial (and mere days after Diddy or someone on his team posted a cryptic post on his account on X, formerly Twitter), the entertainment mogul has had his legal team petition the judge to release him from prison until his sentencing. According to Deadline, Diddy's legal squad requested to put up a $50 million bond, offering up his Miami-based mansion as collateral. They also stated that he was willing to adhere to any travel or security measures the courts felt needed to be in place. The reason for their request rested on the fact that they didn't believe his conduct warranted incarceration. "Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," read the petition. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."

So far, Diddy has yet to receive an answer to his request, but if history is any indication, the courts don't seem too keen on releasing him.