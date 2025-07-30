JD & Usha Vance's Soured Vacation Plans Won't Help Ease Stress In Their Marriage
Will JD Vance and Usha Vance ever catch a break? It appears that trouble follows the U.S. vice president and his wife wherever they go. As rumors of their rocky marriage explode, JD and Usha are said to be planning a much-needed getaway to the Cotswolds together with their three children this summer. The Guardian reports that the couple has arranged a private stay in the English countryside in August, just as President Donald Trump wraps up his own official trip to Scotland. Their itinerary will include a brief stop in London, followed by a short stay in the Cotswolds, and a final visit to Scotland. Located in the rolling hills of south-central England, the Cotswolds, also known as the "Hamptons of England," has become increasingly popular among the ultra-rich and is home to celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, King Charles III, and the Beckhams.
However, there's just one problem — the locals don't seem too thrilled about their arrival. While everyone's busy speculating about their stay, longtime residents of the English town are more concerned about the disruption they would cause, like traffic, for example. With narrow roads and limited street parking, many worry that JD's motorcade and security detail might bring the whole town to a standstill. "It's the talk of the town," a local business owner told the Daily Mail ahead of their visit. "They've locked our local website forum so people can't say any more about it." Already, cars line both sides of the road, making it hard for locals to get around as it is. "I'm just worried about the parking, all those secret service cars!" the local exclaimed. "Good luck to him — getting round these roads is no joke. They'll have some fun with these lanes, getting around in a big car."
Protest groups are planning to disrupt the Vances' vacation
JD and Usha Vance's plans to spend their family holiday in the Cotswolds have already caused a massive uproar, not just among residents of the idyllic English village, but across the United Kingdom as a whole. Activist groups, like The Stop Trump Coalition, have publicly denounced the visit and vowed to disrupt the family's trip by organizing public demonstrations. "JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump," the group said in a statement obtained by the Irish Star. "We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters. We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting." In March, JD and his family were forced to flee a ski resort in Vermont after protests erupted over the administration's support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. Over on X, many also expressed their displeasure. "The UK hates him almost as much as they hate trump," agreed one user. "Ruin their vacation days like they have ruined families across America!!!" said another. "They have earned it!"
Despite the outrage, the English-born novelist and socialite Plum Sykes explained why it's no surprise the Vances chose the Cotswolds for their summer destination. While claiming to know the real reason behind the couple's visit, the former British Vogue editor told BBC Radio: "It's an incredibly beautiful area" (via the Daily Mail). She also teased, "The fact that JD Vance has rented this house in Charlbury... I have to say I secretly know the whole story, but I can't tell you." Whether the trip has anything to do with the impending divorce rumors remains to be seen, but the uproar surrounding their vacation plans has certainly done nothing to ease the tension.