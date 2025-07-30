JD & Usha Vance's Soured Vacation Plans Won't Help Ease Stress In Their Marriage

Will JD Vance and Usha Vance ever catch a break? It appears that trouble follows the U.S. vice president and his wife wherever they go. As rumors of their rocky marriage explode, JD and Usha are said to be planning a much-needed getaway to the Cotswolds together with their three children this summer. The Guardian reports that the couple has arranged a private stay in the English countryside in August, just as President Donald Trump wraps up his own official trip to Scotland. Their itinerary will include a brief stop in London, followed by a short stay in the Cotswolds, and a final visit to Scotland. Located in the rolling hills of south-central England, the Cotswolds, also known as the "Hamptons of England," has become increasingly popular among the ultra-rich and is home to celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, King Charles III, and the Beckhams.

However, there's just one problem — the locals don't seem too thrilled about their arrival. While everyone's busy speculating about their stay, longtime residents of the English town are more concerned about the disruption they would cause, like traffic, for example. With narrow roads and limited street parking, many worry that JD's motorcade and security detail might bring the whole town to a standstill. "It's the talk of the town," a local business owner told the Daily Mail ahead of their visit. "They've locked our local website forum so people can't say any more about it." Already, cars line both sides of the road, making it hard for locals to get around as it is. "I'm just worried about the parking, all those secret service cars!" the local exclaimed. "Good luck to him — getting round these roads is no joke. They'll have some fun with these lanes, getting around in a big car."