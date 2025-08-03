Trump Hasn't Quit His Unhealthy Diet & Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Accidentally Gave Proof
Donald Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in July 2025 put his health in the news. The condition, characterized by damage to the leg veins that prevents them from efficiently sending blood back to the heart, can be aggravated by excess weight. His BMI has placed him in the obese and overweight categories after physical exams in 2019 and 2025, respectively. However, his health scare seemingly wasn't enough to motivate Trump to tackle his diet, as Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, inadvertently showed her social media followers.
This isn't the first time a girlfriend of Donald Jr.'s has exposed his dad's lifestyle. In March 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle accidentally shaded Donald's unhealthy diet when she shared a "Culture Apothecary" podcast clip to her Instagram stories. "We all know he doesn't sleep, he eats the way he does," host Alex Clark said, showing a photo of Donald with a taco bowl. "And yet nobody has more energy than him. He's just out there days on days on days." While Clark intended to praise the president's energy, she clearly criticized his eating habits.
It's unclear if Donald was offended, but he hasn't exactly been ashamed of his love of fast food. "I like it all. I like it all. It's all good stuff, great American food," he told CNN when he hosted the Clemson University football team with a fast food banquet in 2019. His fast food obsession is nothing new. "His only weakness is the Big Mac, what can I tell you?" Ivana Trump told the New York Post in 2018. Time and health issues seemingly haven't been enough to change his ways.
Donald Trump still relies on meat and potatoes
On his way back from Scotland, Donald Trump served up a hearty meal of his favorite combination: meat and potatoes. In his defense, the president swapped out the burger and fries, offering beef bourguignon instead. The fancy-sounding dish consisted of beef chuck roast simmered in red wine stock and was served with mashed potatoes cooked in butter and garnished with parsley. The menu also included a garden salad. For dessert, he and his guests aboard Air Force One had tiramisu. We know all this thanks to Bettina Anderson.
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend accompanied the president with her beau and his children on the July 2025 trip, suggesting she was gaining space within Donald's inner circle. She showed that — perhaps a bit too much — by sharing a photo of the menu on an Instagram Story (seen above). It likely wasn't her intention, but Anderson proved that Trump wasn't exactly putting in the effort to improve his diet amid his health diagnosis.
Despite his loyalty to meat and potatoes, Trump has lost weight since his first term. While he weighed 244 pounds in 2020, he clocked in at 224 at his April 2025 physical. He lost 20 pounds without giving up fast food. "If he has a burger now, he usually doesn't have it with a bun," Sean Hannity revealed in a Fox News conversation with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was impressed that Trump managed to lose weight "even with all the — can I say — crap that he eats."