Kimberly Guilfoyle Accidentally Shades Trump's Unhealthy Diet (Take Note, Don Jr.)

Kimberly Guilfoyle reposted an Instagram Reel that took a shot at Donald Trump's unhealthy diet. The Instagram Stories update was a reel of Alex Clark from the "Culture Apothecary" podcast that was meant to champion Trump's boundless energy, but it came off as a dig at his dietary inefficiencies. "We all know he doesn't sleep, he eats the way he does," Clark said while the footage cut to a snap of the president with his face in front of a taco bowl. "And yet nobody has more energy than him. He's just out there days on days on day." Guilfoyle shared the podcast clip only days after Trump introduced her at the White House and planted a kiss on her cheek on Greek Independence Day, so the former Fox News anchor was likely posting the clip in an attempt to praise the president and not take a dig at his prediliction for fast food.

A discussion began on the "Culture Apothecary" podcast page where the Instagram Reel was originally posted, as people weighed in regarding Trump's unhealthy dietary habits. "Do we actually know his true health? Is he on meds of any kind?" one follower asked. "Born with a silver spoon, around beautiful women all the time, pushing paper and golfing a few times a week," another said about Trump's lifestyle. "Preserved by Diet Coke!" one follower joked.

The chatter about the president's diet came after a photo was shared by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram that showed Donald eating McDonald's on Trump Force One alongside Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Donnie jokingly wrote in the caption. All jokes aside, the president did seem to have a serious fixation on fast food.