Kimberly Guilfoyle Accidentally Shades Trump's Unhealthy Diet (Take Note, Don Jr.)
Kimberly Guilfoyle reposted an Instagram Reel that took a shot at Donald Trump's unhealthy diet. The Instagram Stories update was a reel of Alex Clark from the "Culture Apothecary" podcast that was meant to champion Trump's boundless energy, but it came off as a dig at his dietary inefficiencies. "We all know he doesn't sleep, he eats the way he does," Clark said while the footage cut to a snap of the president with his face in front of a taco bowl. "And yet nobody has more energy than him. He's just out there days on days on day." Guilfoyle shared the podcast clip only days after Trump introduced her at the White House and planted a kiss on her cheek on Greek Independence Day, so the former Fox News anchor was likely posting the clip in an attempt to praise the president and not take a dig at his prediliction for fast food.
A discussion began on the "Culture Apothecary" podcast page where the Instagram Reel was originally posted, as people weighed in regarding Trump's unhealthy dietary habits. "Do we actually know his true health? Is he on meds of any kind?" one follower asked. "Born with a silver spoon, around beautiful women all the time, pushing paper and golfing a few times a week," another said about Trump's lifestyle. "Preserved by Diet Coke!" one follower joked.
The chatter about the president's diet came after a photo was shared by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram that showed Donald eating McDonald's on Trump Force One alongside Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Donnie jokingly wrote in the caption. All jokes aside, the president did seem to have a serious fixation on fast food.
People in Donald Trump's circle had tried to intervene on his unhealthy diet
After Donald Trump Jr.'s photo of Donald Trump eating McDonald's went viral, a report surfaced that Melania Trump was working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to improve her husband's diet. "RFK Jr. and Melania are 'ganging up' on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way," a source told Page Six in November 2024. "Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy," they added. The outlet reported that Melania had even gone to such extreme lengths to improve her husband's diet that she was occasionally cooking meals herself. Meanwhile, another insider refuted claims about a dietary intervention. "Nonsense! Trump eats whatever he wants," the second source said.
Previous reports backed up the claim of that second insider, as Donald famously enjoyed big chain fast food. In August 2016, a photograph of Trump eating one of his favorite foods, Kentucky Fried Chicken, aboard Trump Force One went viral after he shared it on X, formerly Twitter. The following year, details about Donald's junk food-based diet surfaced in the book "Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency" by Corey Lewandowski. According to the author, Trump Force One had "four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke."
Even those in the president's inner circle were worried about his childlike unhealthy eating habits and were intervening in the tiniest ways. "We were working on his diet," Donald's former physician Ronny Jackson told The New York Times in February 2018. "We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower in the mashed potatoes," the doctor added.