Kris Jenner's Sassy Behavior With Boyfriend Corey Gamble Hints At Trouble In Paradise

There are plenty of strange things about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship, yet they've been going strong for more than a decade. However, the truth is that Jenner and Gamble's relationship isn't all rainbows and unicorns. Their behavior in public has shown that the longtime couple might have hit a rough patch. In July 2025, Jenner's attitude toward Gamble was caught on camera, adding another altercation to their growing list of public spats.

These incidents may surprise fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where Jenner used to share juicy details about their romance. "I literally probably have too much sex. I'm exhausted," she told Khloé Kardashian on the Season 10 finale in 2015, a year into her relationship with Gamble (via People). Things hadn't changed much five years later, when she continued to share details about her sex life. "I'm always in the mood ... Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music," she told her friend Faye Resnick.

Their chemistry is part of why Jenner will likely never marry Gamble. "You know, I've done that twice, and it didn't work out so well," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017. Instead, she drew inspiration from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's decades-long marriage-less relationship. "I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?" she added. They didn't ruffle it up, but it's unclear whether things are still going so well.