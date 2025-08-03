Kris Jenner's Sassy Behavior With Boyfriend Corey Gamble Hints At Trouble In Paradise
There are plenty of strange things about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship, yet they've been going strong for more than a decade. However, the truth is that Jenner and Gamble's relationship isn't all rainbows and unicorns. Their behavior in public has shown that the longtime couple might have hit a rough patch. In July 2025, Jenner's attitude toward Gamble was caught on camera, adding another altercation to their growing list of public spats.
These incidents may surprise fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where Jenner used to share juicy details about their romance. "I literally probably have too much sex. I'm exhausted," she told Khloé Kardashian on the Season 10 finale in 2015, a year into her relationship with Gamble (via People). Things hadn't changed much five years later, when she continued to share details about her sex life. "I'm always in the mood ... Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music," she told her friend Faye Resnick.
Their chemistry is part of why Jenner will likely never marry Gamble. "You know, I've done that twice, and it didn't work out so well," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017. Instead, she drew inspiration from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's decades-long marriage-less relationship. "I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?" she added. They didn't ruffle it up, but it's unclear whether things are still going so well.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble fought at Beyoncé's concert
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a fight during Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show in Las Vegas in late July 2025, with eyewitnesses describing the momager leaving the VIP section irritated following the "visibly tense exchange," Page Six reported. According to a concertgoer, Khloé Kardashian tried to "reassure" her mother's boyfriend, who appeared to be "frustrated." To body language expert Judi James, it looked like Jenner was the one initiating the altercation. "With her girls in a relatively becalmed state right now, it looks from the recent headlines like it's Kris single-handedly bringing the drama," she told The Mirror US.
After the concert, Jenner took to Instagram to share how much fun she had with a video that didn't include Gamble. "WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce's spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!!" she captioned a clip that showed her dancing with friends and family, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Khloé. This was the second time Jenner had a public fight with Gamble within a month.
At Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in Venice, Jenner and Gamble also had a disagreement before boarding a water taxi. Apparently, she didn't want to share the ride with other guests, leaving Gamble to figure things out with the confused porters. "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you ... for God's sake ... I'd like to travel alone," she told him, according to a lip reader consulted by the Daily Mail.