Sharon Osbourne's Overwhelming Grief At Ozzy's Funeral Is Gutting To See

Just over a week after Ozzy Osbourne's death, his loved ones looked heartbroken while gathering for his funeral, with Sharon Osbourne showing overwhelming grief. It has been an understandably difficult time for the family. Kelly Osbourne previously shared devastating words mourning Ozzy, and she and Jack Osbourne stood next to their mom in Birmingham as thousands gathered in the metal icon's hometown for a funeral procession. Several vehicles transported the Osbournes, and they stopped to get out and see tributes left by fans.

Not only was the former "X Factor" judge joined by Kelly and Jack, but her other daughter, Aimee Osbourne, also made a rare public appearance. Video footage captured Sharon gingerly making her way to a stack of flowers as she was overcome with emotion and wept openly. Both Kelly and Jack were visibly emotional, but their mother was demonstrably distraught. Sharon bent over to add a flower to the Ozzy tribute and had to be helped by her kids to get back up. She then held her hands to her face and continued weeping. This was before the family got back in their cars to move to the private funeral.

NEW: Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in the UK. Ozzy's fans were seen lining the streets in Birmingham, England, his hometown, to pay their respects. The Osbourne children were seen assisting their mother who was struggling to stay... pic.twitter.com/dEpyjjO5tu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

As clips of Sharon's breakdown were shared online, fans were devastated to see the TV personality suffering. "She is broken, this is heart wrenching," one X user wrote. "Hard to watch her clear depth of love replaced by grief," another added. Others were concerned for her health going forward. "Sharon may die of a brokenheart, let's hope not!" read one post. "Sharon's life was built around Ozzy and without him she will be beyond lost," another fan wrote before noting how frail Sharon looked. Sharon also made a subtle, touching tribute to her husband at the funeral that many failed to notice.