Sharon Osbourne's Overwhelming Grief At Ozzy's Funeral Is Gutting To See
Just over a week after Ozzy Osbourne's death, his loved ones looked heartbroken while gathering for his funeral, with Sharon Osbourne showing overwhelming grief. It has been an understandably difficult time for the family. Kelly Osbourne previously shared devastating words mourning Ozzy, and she and Jack Osbourne stood next to their mom in Birmingham as thousands gathered in the metal icon's hometown for a funeral procession. Several vehicles transported the Osbournes, and they stopped to get out and see tributes left by fans.
Not only was the former "X Factor" judge joined by Kelly and Jack, but her other daughter, Aimee Osbourne, also made a rare public appearance. Video footage captured Sharon gingerly making her way to a stack of flowers as she was overcome with emotion and wept openly. Both Kelly and Jack were visibly emotional, but their mother was demonstrably distraught. Sharon bent over to add a flower to the Ozzy tribute and had to be helped by her kids to get back up. She then held her hands to her face and continued weeping. This was before the family got back in their cars to move to the private funeral.
NEW: Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in the UK.
Ozzy's fans were seen lining the streets in Birmingham, England, his hometown, to pay their respects.
The Osbourne children were seen assisting their mother who was struggling to stay... pic.twitter.com/dEpyjjO5tu
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025
As clips of Sharon's breakdown were shared online, fans were devastated to see the TV personality suffering. "She is broken, this is heart wrenching," one X user wrote. "Hard to watch her clear depth of love replaced by grief," another added. Others were concerned for her health going forward. "Sharon may die of a brokenheart, let's hope not!" read one post. "Sharon's life was built around Ozzy and without him she will be beyond lost," another fan wrote before noting how frail Sharon looked. Sharon also made a subtle, touching tribute to her husband at the funeral that many failed to notice.
How the kids have been supporting Sharon Osbourne
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sharon Osbourne had a special piece of jewelry on for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral. The former "The Talk" host added a meaningful touch to her all-black ensemble by wearing a gold chain with what appeared to be Ozzy's wedding band hanging from it. There was no confirmation on whether it was actually the Black Sabbath singer's ring, but multiple fans were convinced it was. "Yeah, this is the ring they got for their wedding renewal in 2017, he used to wear both this and the original wedding band from when they got married in 1982," an X user commented after seeing Sharon's chain.
As mentioned, Sharon was surrounded by her children at the funeral. Clearly, it has been a horrific time for the family, who spent a few traumatic final hours with Ozzy after paramedics arrived via an air ambulance and treated him. Following their father's death, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne have been supporting their mother. "Sharon's heartbroken but very proud of the life the family built together," a source told People on July 28, days before the funeral. "She's been the rock of this family for decades, and now it's her turn to be held up," the source said, adding that part of the process of aiding Sharon in her grief has included "making sure she's never alone."
Images from the funeral may be heartbreaking, but it's heartwarming to see the family express their love for one another and to know they are supporting each other.