Tom Girardi's Life In Prison Is Reportedly Worse Than Anyone Suspected

RHOBH star Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, with whom she shares a huge age gap, has finally started his prison sentence — and it's worse than anyone could have suspected. Girardi was found guilty of using his law firm to steal millions of dollars from his clientele, including grieving airplane crash survivors in August 2024. According to E! News, Girardi will serve seven years in prison for wire fraud and embezzlement. "This self-proclaimed 'champion of justice' was nothing more than a thief and a liar who conned his vulnerable clients out of the millions of dollars," said U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli in a statement. "My office will vigorously prosecute corrupt lawyers and those who assist them in criminal activities."

According to Page Six, Girardi, who's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease for several years, had to turn himself into federal custody by July 18, 2025. The octogenarian will spend his time in prison at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Los Angeles, where he'll wait out his seven years (assuming he doesn't get out early for good behavior). Unfortunately, the conditions in which other inmates are living are said to be abysmal. The outlet noted that Girardi's prison digs will amount to a concrete cell with an uncomfortable bunk-type bed. It also implied that, despite Girardi's cognitive decline, he'll have no special accommodation in custody — assuming his condition doesn't worsen.

Unfortunately, it's too early in the process to know exactly what kind of food awaits the disgraced lawyer behind bars, but if it's anything like Bill Cosby's prison diet, he'll probably be spending a ton in the commissary.