Tom Girardi's Life In Prison Is Reportedly Worse Than Anyone Suspected
RHOBH star Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, with whom she shares a huge age gap, has finally started his prison sentence — and it's worse than anyone could have suspected. Girardi was found guilty of using his law firm to steal millions of dollars from his clientele, including grieving airplane crash survivors in August 2024. According to E! News, Girardi will serve seven years in prison for wire fraud and embezzlement. "This self-proclaimed 'champion of justice' was nothing more than a thief and a liar who conned his vulnerable clients out of the millions of dollars," said U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli in a statement. "My office will vigorously prosecute corrupt lawyers and those who assist them in criminal activities."
According to Page Six, Girardi, who's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease for several years, had to turn himself into federal custody by July 18, 2025. The octogenarian will spend his time in prison at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Los Angeles, where he'll wait out his seven years (assuming he doesn't get out early for good behavior). Unfortunately, the conditions in which other inmates are living are said to be abysmal. The outlet noted that Girardi's prison digs will amount to a concrete cell with an uncomfortable bunk-type bed. It also implied that, despite Girardi's cognitive decline, he'll have no special accommodation in custody — assuming his condition doesn't worsen.
Unfortunately, it's too early in the process to know exactly what kind of food awaits the disgraced lawyer behind bars, but if it's anything like Bill Cosby's prison diet, he'll probably be spending a ton in the commissary.
How Erika Jayne is coping with Tom's sentencing
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's relationship is no longer what it once was.
The estranged spouses have been divorcing for several years amid Girardi's legal woes, which temporarily threatened Jayne's freedom as well. However, investigators never formally charged Jayne with any crimes, despite the court of public opinion believing she was involved. Following Girardi's trial, the Broadway star spoke about his legal predicament and how it had been impacting her live performances. "10 minutes before the second show, I get the news that Tom is being sent to prison. ... It just hurts," Jayne shared on the "Diamonds In The Rough" podcast. "It reopens old healing wounds, and it is something that, you know..." Fortunately, her career obligations have helped to take her mind off things. "I had a sold-out crowd in a theater just for me, and I was so grateful. My happiest place in the whole world to be is on stage. So while I was happy ... there's a little piece [of me] that was like, 'Ugh.'"
But while Jayne is living out her dreams, Girardi's friends reportedly believe that she should share some of the consequences. "The second that things started unraveling, Erika ran for cover and left him to rot," shared a source with Radar in January 2025. "She ditched him the moment the money ran dry." And though it's finally Girardi's turn to repay his debt to society, his inner circle is hoping that all the cards fall into place, allowing Jayne to face what they feel is her own set of consequences. "They don't buy her Miss Innocent act and think she ought to face some justice, too," the source continued. "They haven't forgotten how she bailed on Tom the moment it suited her, and they're furious."