Jason Momoa's Beard-Free Makeover Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Jason Momoa shaved his beard and looked so different that many fans had trouble recognizing him. For the first time in six years, the "Aquaman" star trimmed off his facial hair, and he documented the process in a video posted to his Instagram page on July 30. The dramatic makeover was used to promote the partnership between Mananalu, his brand of bottled water packaged in aluminum containers, and Boomerang Water, which, as Momoa wrote in his caption, has a "closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite." He had his full beard at the onset of the vid, but pulled out clippers and removed the facial hair section by section. "Goddamn, I hate it," he said at one point in the process. Eventually, he showed the finished product to the camera, giving fans an eyeful of his clean-shaven face.
Unsurprisingly, many fans were unhappy with the sans-beard look and shared their thoughts after photos of the transformation were shared online. "Not to be dramatic, but this is like watching an angel lose their wings," one disgruntled fan wrote on X. "I've never wished for a Time Machine so bad," another added. In fact, many found Momoa unrecognizable. "I've scrolled past this tweet like twenty times today and only just now realized the man on the left is jason momoa," one wrote.
Seeing the actor baby-faced may have come as a shock to some, but fans have seen what Momoa looks like without a beard before. The "Fast X" actor went through the same ordeal in April 2019 when he posted a video shaving his facial hair to YouTube. That was filmed out in the desert and was also used as a way to raise awareness about eliminating plastic bottle use. Following that beard-removal, Momoa revealed how long it takes to grow back his signature whiskers.
Even Jason Momoa's kids prefer him with a beard
Fans of Jason Momoa have expressed their dismay over seeing him lose the beard, and it turns out that the "Justice League" star shares their sentiments. "It was weird. Weird. I'm not a fan of shaving. I'm not a fan of cutting hair, period," he told Fatherly in October 2021. Momoa explained that he only lost the beard at the behest of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, who envisioned his Duncan Idaho character to be sans-beard. Even the director knew it wasn't a minor request. "I think he felt a little nervous asking me that," Momoa told Newsweek just before the film's release. Seeing the hulking actor without his beard came as a shock to not only fans but also his family. " Even when my kids see it, they're like, 'What? I don't know about that.' So they kind of like me better with a beard," he told Fatherly. Fans of Momoa with facial hair needn't get too upset, as he told the outlet it took about six months to grow the beard back to full strength.
Losing the beard is not the only drastic change he's made over the years, as Momoa has cut his signature long hair as well. Taking to Instagram in September 2022, the "Slumberland" star posted a video of himself getting his locks chopped off. He held up his discarded ponytail for the camera while a hairdresser went to work and shaved the sides of his head. Unsurprisingly, some fans were less-than-thrilled by the change. "I'm gona cry, I LOOOOOOVE the long hair TOOOOOOO Sexy," a follower commented. Despite the outcries, many supported the cause Momoa was trying to raise awareness of: the elimination of single-use plastics.