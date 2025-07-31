Jason Momoa's Beard-Free Makeover Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Jason Momoa shaved his beard and looked so different that many fans had trouble recognizing him. For the first time in six years, the "Aquaman" star trimmed off his facial hair, and he documented the process in a video posted to his Instagram page on July 30. The dramatic makeover was used to promote the partnership between Mananalu, his brand of bottled water packaged in aluminum containers, and Boomerang Water, which, as Momoa wrote in his caption, has a "closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite." He had his full beard at the onset of the vid, but pulled out clippers and removed the facial hair section by section. "Goddamn, I hate it," he said at one point in the process. Eventually, he showed the finished product to the camera, giving fans an eyeful of his clean-shaven face.

Unsurprisingly, many fans were unhappy with the sans-beard look and shared their thoughts after photos of the transformation were shared online. "Not to be dramatic, but this is like watching an angel lose their wings," one disgruntled fan wrote on X. "I've never wished for a Time Machine so bad," another added. In fact, many found Momoa unrecognizable. "I've scrolled past this tweet like twenty times today and only just now realized the man on the left is jason momoa," one wrote.

Seeing the actor baby-faced may have come as a shock to some, but fans have seen what Momoa looks like without a beard before. The "Fast X" actor went through the same ordeal in April 2019 when he posted a video shaving his facial hair to YouTube. That was filmed out in the desert and was also used as a way to raise awareness about eliminating plastic bottle use. Following that beard-removal, Momoa revealed how long it takes to grow back his signature whiskers.