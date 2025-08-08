We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains references to suicide and addiction.

"Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, a monumental achievement for a late-night sketch show that introduced a scruffy group of actors — known collectively as the Not Ready for Prime Time Players — who went on to become comedy legends. It's fair to say that the show revolutionized television, with viewers embracing skits on "Saturday Night Live" that really pushed boundaries. Meanwhile, the show has also been responsible for launching the careers of a staggering number of stars, a lengthy list that includes the likes of Mike Myers, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, and dozens more.

Understandably, fans are curious about the real reason why these stars left "SNL," and not every member of the cast has experienced that level of fame. Over the course of five decades, some have had more modest careers in film and television, while others have faded into obscurity after their time with the show. Some, in fact, have even undergone major career transformations beyond the world of showbiz; long-time "SNL" writer-performer Al Franken, for example, became a U.S. Senator until allegations of inappropriate behavior compelled him to resign.

For many "Saturday Night Live" alums, the path after the show has been rocky, full of the kind of ups and downs that, to be fair, are typical in the careers of most actors. Some, however, have been rockier than others. To find out more, keep on reading for a look at some "SNL" stars who crashed and burned.