Ella Gaines: What Most People Don't Know About Chip & Joanna's Oldest Daughter

Chip and Joanna Gaines' five kids never asked to be public figures, so the former HGTV stars try their best to protect their privacy. For the most part, they refrain from sharing their children on social media. However, there have been rare times we've seen Chip and Joanna's oldest daughter, Ella Gaines, over the years, which is true for her siblings as well. These little glimpses have given insight into the lavish lives of Chip and Joanna's kids. Thanks to those, we know quite a bit about Ella's personality, interests, and future goals.

The former "Fixer Upper" stars know they're privileged, but that's all the more reason to protect their children at all costs. That's why Chip and Joanna bring up their kids in a social media-free household. "Our house rule is you get social media the summer before you go to college .... so 18," she revealed on Today in 2024. It isn't always easy to enforce the rule. "[It] is hard, I think because all their other friends have it," she said. But they are committed to it.

As they get older, the kids are better able to understand the reasons for the rule and accept it better. "I feel like for us it's kind of one of those things where we can say, 'You have these other things that are really great. Our life is a little different and we care about this specific thing," Joanna explained. However, the proud parents can't always contain their excitement over their children's accomplishments, offering us snippets that paint a pretty decent picture.