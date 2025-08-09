How Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Hurt Longtime Texas Residents Beyond Repair

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," put Waco, Texas, on the map. The once run-down town has turned into a sprawling tourist attraction, thanks to the couple's sought-after renovations and business endeavors, which include brick-and-mortar shops. With that said, the Gaineses' impact on Waco hasn't been all positive through the years.

Having both moved to Waco, Texas, to attend college, Chip and Joanna have invested time and money into the bustling Texas town — and it seems like their hard work has paid off in numerous ways. According to Waco resident and Realtor.com economist Joel Berner, the Gaineses have had a positive impact on the town. "'Fixer Upper' has put the eyes of the country on Waco, transforming it into a legitimate tourist attraction and kicking off a home renovation frenzy that has added value to the stock of homes in the city," shared Berner.

But some Waco residents have experienced a major downside to the town's growing popularity. Although "Fixer Upper" has been off the air for years now, Chip and Joanna have reportedly had adverse effects on property taxes in the area. Basically, their highly sought-after renovations raised the price of certain homes in the area, and therefore the property taxes, too. Even people who didn't seek out their services have suffered from the unexpected financial burden. According to Chron, who spoke with locals affected by the increases, some people have even been priced out of their homes altogether. But that's just one way that Chip and Joanna have reportedly hurt the residents of the beloved Texan town.