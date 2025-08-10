The Glaring Red Flags Karoline Leavitt Is Next On Trump's Breakup List
Friends today, foes tomorrow! President Donald J. Trump isn't exactly known for his long-lasting, loyal friendships. Just ask Mike Pence, Elon Musk, and even the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell. Still, it doesn't appear that Trump has any notion that he is the common denominator in all his failed friendships. "People leave my administration, and they love us, and then at some point, they miss it so badly. And some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile. I don't know what it is. It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome, I guess they call it," Trump told a gaggle of reporters in the Oval Office (via NBC News) during the peak of his and Musk's high-profile bromance turned explosive breakup.
Unfortunately, all signs point to Trump's White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, being the next one on Trump's breakup list. And yes, this is the same woman who boldly declared from the podium at the James S. Brady press briefing room that it was "well past time" that President Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize due to the numerous peace deals and ceasefires she claims he brokered in a short amount of time after entering his second term. Ah yes, when it comes to President Trump, flattery will get you everywhere ... until it doesn't. Let's get into it, shall we?
Karoline Leavitt's job performance is slipping
In case you haven't noticed, President Donald J. Trump demands perfection at all times. Sadly, Karoline Leavitt keeps coming up short. At the beginning of her reign as the youngest White House press secretary in history, she bounded up to the podium deeply prepared. "I might bring some notes with me, but my binder is in my brain because I know President Trump's policies, and we have truth on our side at this White House," she boasted on "Fox & Friends" (via ABC News). Since then, however, it appears Leavitt's prim press secretary persona is starting to slip.
On June 3, 2025, she made the flub of all flubs when she haphazardly flipped through the binder she once claimed she didn't need after being asked if the White House had a reaction to the results of the election in South Korea. "Yes, we do, in fact. Let me find it here for you," she said before furiously searching through the binder. After an excruciatingly long pause, she reversed course. "Hmm. We do not. But I will get you one," she vowed before erupting in an awkward laugh. Ruh roh. "Fake news" media — 1, Leavitt — 0.
Karoline Leavitt is losing her patience
Karoline Leavitt's patience also appears to be wearing thin. Case in point: that time she duked it out with journalist Andrew Feinberg on the White House's driveway. After Feinberg pressed Leavitt about how President Donald Trump's administration was determining who was and was not a member of the transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua, Leavitt got visibly angry. "You are questioning the credibility of these agents who are putting their life on the line to protect your life and the life of everybody in this group?" she seethed, per The Independent. "And their credibility should be questioned? They finally have a president who is allowing them to do their jobs and God bless them for doing it." But she didn't stop there. "Shame on you and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals," she added. And, scene!
Alas, that was just the tip of the iceberg. In June, she abruptly stormed out of a press briefing — but not before she insulted reporter Jasmine Wright. "Of course, the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question," she scoffed. Like clockwork, many netizens took to social media to discuss Leavitt's briefing behavior. "Her job is to answer questions not shoot them down," one X user's reaction read. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She's abusive and unprofessional."
President Donald Trump doesn't have the best track record when it comes to press secretaries
We would be remiss not to point out that President Donald J. Trump doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to his former White House press secretaries, of which he's had five. In June 2023, he went after his former golden girl, Kayleigh McEnany, giving her the shady nickname "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' [sic] McEnany" and accusing her of flubbing poll numbers on Fox News. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34," he seethed in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social (via The Independent). "She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars," he added. YIKES. Following Trump's insults, Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham entered the group chat to say basically what everyone else was thinking. "He. WILL. Turn. On. You. There is only loyalty to HIM – not the country, the constitution, his constituents, or anything/anyone else," she wrote on X.
As you may recall, Karoline Leavitt actually interned under McEnany. "I was immediately impressed by her evident drive and her genuinely positive demeanor," McEnany once gushed about Leavitt in an email to the Associated Press. "Karoline is sharp, professional, and enterprising, and I knew that I wanted to hire her on the spot." For Leavitt's sake, let's hope that Trump keeps the same sentiments about Leavitt for the duration of her time as press secretary. Fingers crossed!