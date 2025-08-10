The Glaring Red Flags Karoline Leavitt Is Next On Trump's Breakup List

Friends today, foes tomorrow! President Donald J. Trump isn't exactly known for his long-lasting, loyal friendships. Just ask Mike Pence, Elon Musk, and even the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell. Still, it doesn't appear that Trump has any notion that he is the common denominator in all his failed friendships. "People leave my administration, and they love us, and then at some point, they miss it so badly. And some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile. I don't know what it is. It's sort of Trump derangement syndrome, I guess they call it," Trump told a gaggle of reporters in the Oval Office (via NBC News) during the peak of his and Musk's high-profile bromance turned explosive breakup.

Unfortunately, all signs point to Trump's White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, being the next one on Trump's breakup list. And yes, this is the same woman who boldly declared from the podium at the James S. Brady press briefing room that it was "well past time" that President Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize due to the numerous peace deals and ceasefires she claims he brokered in a short amount of time after entering his second term. Ah yes, when it comes to President Trump, flattery will get you everywhere ... until it doesn't. Let's get into it, shall we?