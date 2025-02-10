The Shady Nickname Trump Once Gave Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany

Donald Trump has long made it clear that he's not above name-calling, so it didn't exactly come as a surprise when he lashed out at his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (and now Fox personality) back in May 2023. However, to say it backfired would be an understatement, as an unfortunate misspelling had more people laughing at him than his target.

Trump's tirade against McEnany began after the latter mistakenly reported that he was 25 points ahead of Ron DeSantis in the polls. Trump's figures differed from that — and let's just say he didn't take McEnany's misquote well. "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL stars!!!" he wrote on Truth Social (via X). We aren't sure "yikes" would suffice. Like we said, though, the most embarrassing part of the rant was Trump dubbing McEnany "Milktoast" when he meant to say "Milquetoast."

While based on the idea that literal milk toast would make for a very weak meal, "Milquetoast" as a term is based on the comic character Caspar Milquetoast, whose shyness would hold him back from things like fetching his hat off the lawn if he saw a "Keep off the grass" sign, or shy away from taking calls because he'd overheard someone making fun of his name. As for the term that would best describe Trump's mistake, that's commonly referred to as a malapropism – ironically, a figure of speech also derived in part from a literary character. Now would be the appropriate time to google Mrs. Malaprop.