Elon Musk Tries To Win Back Trump's Love With Desperate Post-Breakup Gift
Elon Musk's friendship with Donald Trump has always seemed strange, but their breakup definitely takes the cake. Although Musk's June 2025 social media posts destroyed the bond he built with Trump — whom he spent several hundred million dollars to help get elected to the presidency in 2024, per CBS News, and with whom he went to work for in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shortly after Trump took office — it seems he's had some conflicting emotions about their fall out. And it's giving desperate.
But before we dive into the odd way that Musk has shown his obvious continued affection for Trump (hint: it involves his deep pockets), you have to understand their fallout. Musk shocked the world in June 2025 when he went on a social media tirade against Trump amid the development of his "Big, Beautiful Bill." Apparently, the Tesla CEO wasn't happy that the bill would halt tax credits for electric vehicles, therefore impacting his bottom line. From there, Musk and Trump brought out their claws by throwing increasingly inflammatory jabs at each other across social media. Basically, it seemed like the Trump/Musk alliance would be no more following the summer of 2025. And yet Musk's secret move that same month suggests he's trying to get back on Trump's good side and possibly rekindle their friendship.
Does Elon Musk regret his falling out with Trump?
Elon Musk has an interesting way of breaking up with someone. Even though his relationship with Donald Trump descended into a vicious feud in June 2025, he still made sure to donate several million dollars to super PACs belonging to Trump and other Republicans. According to AF Post, Musk allocated $5 million to the central PAC benefitting Trump in June, the same month he appeared to be cutting ties with the controversial president. Aside from the mind-boggling optics, Musk's shocking financial support for Trump suggests he was, at least temporarily, feeling regret for ending their relationship in such a messy, public manner. It also highlights that Musk has a habit of stuffing Trump's pockets with money.
Social media has had plenty to say about Musk's surprising move. On Musk's X platform, one user suggested that he was simply fulfilling a secret financial agreement between himself and Trump. "The financial interests must be guaranteed despite the ideological disagreements," they wrote. A second user implied that the drama between the pair was fake. "HAHAHAHA. Ppl actually think they're feuding. Plz stop falling for psyops," they commented. Another posted a similar sentiment, writing, "It's all theatre ... if you don't know, now you know." Meanwhile, another user hilariously suggested that Musk had his donations to Trump on autopay, but forgot to shut them off. "That's kinda like his version of a Netflix payment. Probably slipped right by," they quipped.