Elon Musk Tries To Win Back Trump's Love With Desperate Post-Breakup Gift

Elon Musk's friendship with Donald Trump has always seemed strange, but their breakup definitely takes the cake. Although Musk's June 2025 social media posts destroyed the bond he built with Trump — whom he spent several hundred million dollars to help get elected to the presidency in 2024, per CBS News, and with whom he went to work for in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shortly after Trump took office — it seems he's had some conflicting emotions about their fall out. And it's giving desperate.

But before we dive into the odd way that Musk has shown his obvious continued affection for Trump (hint: it involves his deep pockets), you have to understand their fallout. Musk shocked the world in June 2025 when he went on a social media tirade against Trump amid the development of his "Big, Beautiful Bill." Apparently, the Tesla CEO wasn't happy that the bill would halt tax credits for electric vehicles, therefore impacting his bottom line. From there, Musk and Trump brought out their claws by throwing increasingly inflammatory jabs at each other across social media. Basically, it seemed like the Trump/Musk alliance would be no more following the summer of 2025. And yet Musk's secret move that same month suggests he's trying to get back on Trump's good side and possibly rekindle their friendship.