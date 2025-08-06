Hulk Hogan's Funeral Was Missing One Family Member But It's Not The Tragic Snub You Might Think

Hulk Hogan's funeral saw the late wrestler's friends, family, and former colleagues gather to pay their final respects, but his daughter, Brooke Hogan, was notably not in attendance. Given their relationship at the time of Hulk's passing, that might have some thinking her absence was a snub. However, the opposite is true, and the former reality star shared via social media that choosing not to attend the funeral was her way of honoring her father and what she believed he would have wanted.

Brooke opened up about not attending the service in a touching Instagram post. "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," she began her caption. For that reason, she continued, "I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how ... privately ... the way that made me feel the closest to him." Brooke went on to share that she, her husband Steven Oleksy, and their children had spent the day at the beach in his honor. "Daddy, we honored you in the simplest wat that agreed with my soul ... Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you," she wrote.

It bears mentioning that despite Brooke having decided against going to the funeral herself, she certainly didn't begrudge those who did. On the contrary, her post began with a note that she understood why others felt it was important. "I know people grieve in many ways," she acknowledged, before adding that it had been special for her to see the outpouring of love her late father received. "I'm so grateful for all the celebrations and events organized to honor him," Brooke said.