Laura Loomer's Puffy-Faced New Plastic Surgery Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Doctor

Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation since joining the MAGA world is a shocking sight to behold. She looked so different before all her rumored plastic surgery that even Donald Trump himself was said to be repulsed by it. In 2024, The Atlantic published a piece detailing how Loomer's extensive cosmetic work had led to her being iced out during Trump's presidential campaign. "What sealed Loomer's fate, according to two people who were part of these conversations, wasn't just her racist diatribes but also her appearance," they wrote. "Trump, who is generally appalled by plastic surgery, was disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer's facial alterations."

As Loomer's appearance continues to evolve, plenty of users have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off on her dramatic transformation. One couldn't help wondering, "Why would Laura Loomer who's in her early 30s f*** up her face so bad with plastic surgery? My God, what is she gonna look like in five years?" Others trolled the far-right activist: "Laura Loomer looks like you could throw a bb at her face and it would make a tink sound. [Her] face looks like it could crack a wooden bat." Over on Reddit, the comments were just as brutal, if not more. "Did she sue her plastic surgeon yet?" one said of her puffed-up face. "Looks like a boy with makeup."

Loomer has so far admitted to getting a nose job and claims the rest of her appearance comes from her weight loss. "I had my nose done, I lost about 70 pounds which changes your face and I dyed my hair black," she said in response to those plastic surgery claims. Still, many believe her cosmetic procedures go far beyond just rhinoplasty, experts included.