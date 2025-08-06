Laura Loomer's Puffy-Faced New Plastic Surgery Has Us Begging Her To Fire Her Doctor
Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation since joining the MAGA world is a shocking sight to behold. She looked so different before all her rumored plastic surgery that even Donald Trump himself was said to be repulsed by it. In 2024, The Atlantic published a piece detailing how Loomer's extensive cosmetic work had led to her being iced out during Trump's presidential campaign. "What sealed Loomer's fate, according to two people who were part of these conversations, wasn't just her racist diatribes but also her appearance," they wrote. "Trump, who is generally appalled by plastic surgery, was disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer's facial alterations."
As Loomer's appearance continues to evolve, plenty of users have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off on her dramatic transformation. One couldn't help wondering, "Why would Laura Loomer who's in her early 30s f*** up her face so bad with plastic surgery? My God, what is she gonna look like in five years?" Others trolled the far-right activist: "Laura Loomer looks like you could throw a bb at her face and it would make a tink sound. [Her] face looks like it could crack a wooden bat." Over on Reddit, the comments were just as brutal, if not more. "Did she sue her plastic surgeon yet?" one said of her puffed-up face. "Looks like a boy with makeup."
Loomer has so far admitted to getting a nose job and claims the rest of her appearance comes from her weight loss. "I had my nose done, I lost about 70 pounds which changes your face and I dyed my hair black," she said in response to those plastic surgery claims. Still, many believe her cosmetic procedures go far beyond just rhinoplasty, experts included.
Laura Loomer has had extensive surgery, according to plastic surgeons
Having examined before and after photos of Laura Loomer, the New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman said it's entirely possible she may be telling the truth. The sharp jawline and smoother skin could just as easily come from weight loss, good skincare, strategic contouring, or even Photoshop or filters," he previously told Nicki Swift. That said, he wouldn't rule out the possibility of other non-invasive procedures. "Her skin looks smoother and her cheeks more voluminous, which are common outcomes from Botox and dermal fillers like Voluma," he said. He also claimed that a facelift or chin implant seemed unlikely based on the images he saw. However, Dr. Michael Niccole of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Newport Beach offered a contrasting opinion.
Speaking with our sister site, Glam, the double board-certified surgeon said there's no doubt Loomer has dabbled in Botox. He also noted telltale signs of filler use both in her cheeks and her lips, suggesting that her lower eyelids may have also been enhanced through fat grafting or dermal fillers. "I'd say she's had her lower eyelids operated on at some point, either with skin removal or volume added with stem cell fat or filler," says Dr. Niccole.
Moreover, there's a good chance Loomer has had a facelift at some point. "Overall, her appearance shows signs of multiple aesthetic procedures, especially in the forehead, lips, cheeks, lower eyelids, and possibly the lower face," he told Glam. He also encouraged the right-wing activist to dial back the fillers in her cheeks and lips. "Right now, they're overdone. Also, less filler in her cheeks would help restore a more balanced and natural appearance," Dr. Niccole stated.