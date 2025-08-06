Fox News' Laura Ingraham Sends Lip Filler Rumors Into Overdrive With Tulsi Gabbard Interview

Laura Ingraham interviewed Tulsi Gabbard on Fox News, and the discussion centered around Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "You said there was irrefutable evidence that Obama was the mastermind of this intelligence manipulation and the perpetuation of the Russia hoax," Ingraham said to the Director of National Intelligence. The "Russia hoax" being a term that Donald Trump and his administration co-opted to refer to their claim that Democrats manufactured the idea that Russia played a part in Trump being elected. Clips of the discussion were shared online, and while many weighed in on its political implications, multiple people noted that Ingraham had difficulty getting the "irrefutable evidence" phrase out of her mouth. The unnatural movement of her lips led to many viewers believing that the shady Fox News anchor had her lips done.

Laura Ingraham's lips are so filled that she sounds like she's on novocaine pic.twitter.com/sIaoP1Ety5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025

"The Ingraham Angle" host was roasted on X as footage of her "Russia hoax" interview with Gabbard made the rounds. "Laura Ingraham's lips are so filled that she sounds like she's on novocaine," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote when he shared the clip. Others noted that too much lip filler had impeded her ability to speak. "Laura Ingraham has lied so much her lips have frozen," one joked. Her apparent lip fillers led to comparisons to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who may be the poster child for Trump women who have unapologetically had their lips done. "Laura Ingraham opted for the Kimberly Guilfoyle style, Mar-A-Lago lips," another person wrote.

That was not the first time Ingraham's lips overshadowed an interview. A polarizing sitdown with Tomi Lahren also had people pointing to Ingraham's lip filler.