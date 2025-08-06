Fox News' Laura Ingraham Sends Lip Filler Rumors Into Overdrive With Tulsi Gabbard Interview
Laura Ingraham interviewed Tulsi Gabbard on Fox News, and the discussion centered around Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "You said there was irrefutable evidence that Obama was the mastermind of this intelligence manipulation and the perpetuation of the Russia hoax," Ingraham said to the Director of National Intelligence. The "Russia hoax" being a term that Donald Trump and his administration co-opted to refer to their claim that Democrats manufactured the idea that Russia played a part in Trump being elected. Clips of the discussion were shared online, and while many weighed in on its political implications, multiple people noted that Ingraham had difficulty getting the "irrefutable evidence" phrase out of her mouth. The unnatural movement of her lips led to many viewers believing that the shady Fox News anchor had her lips done.
Laura Ingraham's lips are so filled that she sounds like she's on novocaine pic.twitter.com/sIaoP1Ety5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025
"The Ingraham Angle" host was roasted on X as footage of her "Russia hoax" interview with Gabbard made the rounds. "Laura Ingraham's lips are so filled that she sounds like she's on novocaine," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote when he shared the clip. Others noted that too much lip filler had impeded her ability to speak. "Laura Ingraham has lied so much her lips have frozen," one joked. Her apparent lip fillers led to comparisons to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who may be the poster child for Trump women who have unapologetically had their lips done. "Laura Ingraham opted for the Kimberly Guilfoyle style, Mar-A-Lago lips," another person wrote.
That was not the first time Ingraham's lips overshadowed an interview. A polarizing sitdown with Tomi Lahren also had people pointing to Ingraham's lip filler.
Why Laura Ingraham possibly has trouble closing her mouth
Tomi Lahren was on Fox News in May with Laura Ingraham to discuss what she described as "the feminization of men" and how that had impacted marriage and the birthrate. Naturally, the topic sparked heated discussion, but clips of the interview also had people scratching their heads over Ingraham's mouth. Even when she was not speaking, her mouth was never closed. "Laura Ingraham's open mouth drives me batty. What is that all about? Close your lips, woman," an X user commented. The inability to sit with a natural-looking resting face became a hot topic surrounding the news anchor. "Why can't Laura Ingraham's lips touch?" a person wrote. Even her supporters were perplexed and wondered if it was the result of plastic surgery. "I like Laura Ingraham and have been listening to and watching her for years, but seriously, what's up with her lips...?" another user asked.
To get some answers as to why Ingraham can't close her mouth, we spoke to a plastic surgeon. Dr. Joel Kopelman offered his expertise to Nicki Swift after examining some before-and-after snaps of the Fox News personality. "These changes could indicate a facelift," Kopelman told us in January. The surgeon also explained how improperly injected lip filler could cause disproportion. "Lip fillers ... if not balanced, might create an unnatural fullness that affects how the lips rest," the expert said. It should be noted that Kopelman also offered the theory that Ingraham's perma-open mouth could be the result of "dental work or age-related changes in muscle tone."