The Inappropriate Sarah Huckabee Sanders Outfit She'll Never Live Down

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a track record of outfits that just didn't work, but one piece that really stands out is a dress she donned throughout her 2022 campaign for governor of Arkansas. A little too casual for the occasions, Sanders' stripy blue minidress would have been more appropriate for lunch with friends (that is, if she had to wear it at all).

As a brief descriptor for those who haven't already seen it, Sanders' dress by Sundays was a stripy blue mini with a popped collar, billowing sleeves, tiered ruffles on both the sleeves and the skirt, and an adjustable waist, which was designed to be a feature in itself. In short, it was a lot, both on Sanders and on the model pictured in it on the Monkees of Greenville website. In a way, we feel like giving kudos to the then-candidate for taking a risk with ... all of that. That said, we're not convinced it paid off, especially since it felt way too informal for official events.

While we can (kind of, from a distance, with one eye closed) see Sanders' dress working for a casual morning or afternoon hang, the cotton fabric felt inappropriate for an address to voters. Granted, we're not sure this particular frock would have benefitted from a heavier, more luxe-looking material (we'll say it again: ruffles, sleeves, collar, waist detailing). Then again, Sanders did end up winning the election despite donning it twice, so perhaps her electorate liked that she seemed super down-to-earth.