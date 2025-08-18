Caitlyn Jenner's Inappropriate Outfit At Son Brody's Wedding Will Always Haunt Her

Caitlyn Jenner's white dress may have gotten the job done, but that doesn't mean that it was an appropriate choice for Brody Jenner's wedding. In fact, it was the absolute worst choice she could have made — and it's all because of the color. As Jacqueline Whitmore explains, "Wearing white as a wedding guest is considered a significant faux pas because white is traditionally reserved for the bride, allowing her to stand out on her special day." She continued, "Choosing white, ivory, or cream can be seen as an attempt to upstage or draw attention away from the bride, which many view as disrespectful unless the couple specifically requests white attire as part of the dress code." Of course, there's no way to know whether Caitlyn was intentionally trying to siphon attention away from Tia Blanco, (but, hey, she is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan).

Either way, many Reddit fans were not pleased that Caitlyn chose a white dress. One user wrote, "She is a self centered, tacky person. And that's far too casual for a wedding, especially your own child's." A second implied that Caitlyn's choice of attire was indicative of the kind of mother-in-law she was. With that said, some users were too preoccupied with other aspects of Caitlyn's dress to worry about the color. "She doesn't even look like she's at a wedding," wrote a third user, adding, "The outfit looks like a dress you would wear for a trip to town. And those sandals are awful." Harsh!

For those looking to avoid Caitlyn's mistake, Whitmore suggests this: "For guests unsure about whether their light-colored dresses might be too similar to what a bride could wear, I recommend exercising caution. Pale pinks, blush, or pastels can sometimes appear white in certain lighting or camera flashes, so if there's any doubt, don't wear it."