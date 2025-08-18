Caitlyn Jenner's Inappropriate Outfit At Son Brody's Wedding Will Always Haunt Her
Caitlyn Jenner was invited to and attended the wedding of her son, Brody Jenner, but she committed a major fashion faux pas. In case you missed it, Brody married his longtime girlfriend, Tia Blanco, in a gorgeous, outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California, in July 2025. Speaking about his special day with People, Brody's joy was absolutely palpable. "Surrounded by our closest friends and family, we celebrated a day that felt like pure magic," he said in a statement. "What made it even more special was having our beautiful daughter, Honey, right there with us. Watching her smile light up the day reminded us exactly why this moment meant so much. She wasn't just a part of the ceremony, she was the heart of it. It was raw, real, and full of meaning — just the way we wanted it."
Unfortunately, despite what Brody, who has a tumultuous history with Caitlyn, said, the actions of his parent had the potential to ruin his big day. You see, Caitlyn made an extra shady move by wearing white to Brody and Tia's wedding. Granted, there was nothing bridal about Caitlyn's flowy T-shirt dress, which stopped mid-calf and was cinched at the waist with a loose-fitting tan belt. However, the problem is less in the silhouette and more about the fact that the dress was white, which is usually the color of the bride's wedding dress (unless she opts out of typical wedding tradition). And while there have been no reports of any secret scuffles between Caitlyn and Blanco over her choice of attire, Nicki Swift consulted with Jacqueline Whitmore, Etiquette Expert and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, who reminded us why wearing white to weddings is the cardinal sin for guests.
Caitlyn Jenner could have overshadowed the bride
Caitlyn Jenner's white dress may have gotten the job done, but that doesn't mean that it was an appropriate choice for Brody Jenner's wedding. In fact, it was the absolute worst choice she could have made — and it's all because of the color. As Jacqueline Whitmore explains, "Wearing white as a wedding guest is considered a significant faux pas because white is traditionally reserved for the bride, allowing her to stand out on her special day." She continued, "Choosing white, ivory, or cream can be seen as an attempt to upstage or draw attention away from the bride, which many view as disrespectful unless the couple specifically requests white attire as part of the dress code." Of course, there's no way to know whether Caitlyn was intentionally trying to siphon attention away from Tia Blanco, (but, hey, she is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan).
Either way, many Reddit fans were not pleased that Caitlyn chose a white dress. One user wrote, "She is a self centered, tacky person. And that's far too casual for a wedding, especially your own child's." A second implied that Caitlyn's choice of attire was indicative of the kind of mother-in-law she was. With that said, some users were too preoccupied with other aspects of Caitlyn's dress to worry about the color. "She doesn't even look like she's at a wedding," wrote a third user, adding, "The outfit looks like a dress you would wear for a trip to town. And those sandals are awful." Harsh!
For those looking to avoid Caitlyn's mistake, Whitmore suggests this: "For guests unsure about whether their light-colored dresses might be too similar to what a bride could wear, I recommend exercising caution. Pale pinks, blush, or pastels can sometimes appear white in certain lighting or camera flashes, so if there's any doubt, don't wear it."