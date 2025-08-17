Kamala Harris' Flop Call Her Daddy Interview Has Come Back To Bite Her Reputation
The dust from Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign may have settled, but all of the blowback from her flop sit-down interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast still haunts her to this day. Podcast host Cooper rose to fame by revealing all of her casual sexual exploits and shady side on the explicit podcast, including coining the term "Gluck Gluck 9000" to refer to a particular fellatio technique. As one can imagine, the idea that the sitting vice president of the United States was planning to sit down and talk shop on the no-holds-barred podcast had many clutching their pearls — a head-turning transformation for Harris, indeed. "No political candidate with even a shred of self-respect would even consider going on that trashy podcast," one X user wrote.
Unfortunately for Harris, the appearance did prove to be a swing and a miss. Per the New York Post, as of December 12, more than two months after it premiered, the episode had only garnered 933,000 views. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan's podcast episode featuring Donald Trump had racked up more than 52 million views on YouTube. A flop, indeed.
Sadly, the interview is still coming back to bite Harris' reputation. For starters, the timing wasn't great for a strategic appearance on "Call Her Daddy." But that's not all. Some went as far as to say the interview made Harris look less serious as a presidential candidate. And there are also those pesky rumors about how much her campaign spent to create a makeshift one-and-done podcast set.
Kamala Harris and her camp have remained mum about their alleged campaign spending for the interview
The "Call Her Daddy" episode featuring then-vice president and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris premiered on October 6, 2024, fresh off the heels of not one but two deadly hurricanes devastating Florida and the Carolinas. "We have a candidate right now in Kamala that can't even get through an interview," Eric Trump said during an appearance on The National News Desk (via KATV). "She goes on a podcast called 'Call Her Daddy' as a hurricane is literally devastating the Carolinas and one is about to hit the state of Florida." But he didn't stop there. "These aren't serious people," he added. "People feel all of this and they feel this is the most inept administration in the history of this country, and it is."
There's also that scathing report by the Washington Examiner that Harris' campaign spent an eye-watering six figures of her campaign funds to create a cardboard set for the infamous interview. While Harris' campaign did not respond to requests for comment regarding the alleged spending, Cooper firmly denied those rumors during an appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in December 2024. "My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't even cost six figures, so I don't know how cardboard walls could cost six figures," she said, per the New York Post. "With love to them, it was gorgeous, but it wasn't that nice," she added. "It wasn't like gorgeous marble, like no, that was not six figures." So there ya have it, folks. We'll just chalk that one up to yet another scandalous rumor about Harris we simply can't ignore.