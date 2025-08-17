Kamala Harris' Flop Call Her Daddy Interview Has Come Back To Bite Her Reputation

The dust from Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign may have settled, but all of the blowback from her flop sit-down interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast still haunts her to this day. Podcast host Cooper rose to fame by revealing all of her casual sexual exploits and shady side on the explicit podcast, including coining the term "Gluck Gluck 9000" to refer to a particular fellatio technique. As one can imagine, the idea that the sitting vice president of the United States was planning to sit down and talk shop on the no-holds-barred podcast had many clutching their pearls — a head-turning transformation for Harris, indeed. "No political candidate with even a shred of self-respect would even consider going on that trashy podcast," one X user wrote.

Unfortunately for Harris, the appearance did prove to be a swing and a miss. Per the New York Post, as of December 12, more than two months after it premiered, the episode had only garnered 933,000 views. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan's podcast episode featuring Donald Trump had racked up more than 52 million views on YouTube. A flop, indeed.

Sadly, the interview is still coming back to bite Harris' reputation. For starters, the timing wasn't great for a strategic appearance on "Call Her Daddy." But that's not all. Some went as far as to say the interview made Harris look less serious as a presidential candidate. And there are also those pesky rumors about how much her campaign spent to create a makeshift one-and-done podcast set.