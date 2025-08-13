JD Vance's Mother Has Been Divorced A Stunning Number Of Times

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article discusses addiction.

JD Vance rose through the political ranks fast, becoming the youngest U.S. vice president since 1857 — and the second youngest in history. Still in his early 40s when he took office, the second-in-command to President Donald Trump has had an impressive career. The feat is made even more noteworthy considering Vance's tragic background, marked by parental drug addiction and instability. The tragic life of Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, culminated in a disorganized lifestyle that saw different men coming in and out of her and her two children's lives.

Vance's father, Donald Bowman, split when he was around 1. But Aikins and Bowman didn't officially divorce until he was 6. His mother shared the news by informing Vance that he would never see his father again. "It was the saddest I had ever felt," he wrote in his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." "Of all the things that I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures."

Aikins, a nurse, was addicted to alcohol, heroin, and prescription drugs, which she also dealt since her job offered easy access. "I sold drugs from the hospital that I was working at, in particular morphine. I stole morphine," she told the Washington Examiner in 2024. Vance was 12 when she was taken by police. His emotions caught him by surprise. "In that moment, I just felt relieved," he told NBC News' Megyn Kelly in 2017. Aikins eventually got sober and earned her children's forgiveness, but her many husbands had long-lasting effects.

