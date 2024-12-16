Tragic Details About JD Vance

This article includes mentions of domestic abuse and substance abuse.

Before he became Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, JD Vance was a young man with a devastating story. From poverty to abuse, his early years were anything but happy — and sadly, he took a lot of that trauma into his adulthood.

We'll start with the foundation of Vance's life. It's no secret that the "Hillbilly Elegy" author was born into a poor family with a history of treating their significant others like trash. His grandparents had a habit of getting violent with one another, and in one particularly terrifying instance, his grandmother even set her husband on fire for coming home drunk. Given that Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, was exposed to such turmoil from an early age, it's sad but not unsurprising that she fell into similar patterns herself. "Hillbilly Elegy" saw Vance recount that Aikins had massive fights with her own romantic partners (more on that later) and that he was affected by them in a very big way. Aikins didn't only fight with her partners, though. She also took out her anger on her son.

Vance has both written and spoken about a car ride that took a turn for the worse, with Aikins declaring that she would crash the vehicle to kill both herself and her son. As he explained in a 2017 NBC News interview with Megyn Kelly, he managed to escape, and his mother was arrested, but the trauma was hard to shake, even years down the line. "It's just such a crystal-clear memory, and so it's hard almost not to feel the same way that I felt as a 12-year-old kid sitting in the back of that police cruiser," he explained, visibly emotional.