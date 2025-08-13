'Drama Queen' Jesse Watters Got Put On Blast For His Diva Behavior Backstage At Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters isn't exactly known for being a shrinking violet. Over the years, he has become famous for his sharp-tongued political commentary — welcome to the shady side of Watters. Never forget the time he declared on air that "when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman" (via Advocate). YIKES.

Alas, it's his backstage diva-like behavior that's really getting everyone riled up. On July 30, 2025, a video was uploaded to the official Instagram account for "Jesse Watters Primetime," wherein Watters answered a question about his favorite "go-to dance move on the dance floor." While his dance moves were criminal enough, it was the amount of primping and pampering from his Fox News glam squad that grabbed everyone's attention. We're talking one person to blot his face, while another adjusted his earpiece and microphone. "Jesse, you need to get over yourself," one user commented. "Now we understand why you're such a drama queen," another wrote. Meanwhile, a third Instagrammer remarked, "[Love]You Jesse but I can tell you are hiiiiigh maintenance." Suffice to say, after watching all that, we can probably guess what Watters really looks like without makeup.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Watters has been called out for his high-maintenance tendencies. In June, he went toe-to-toe with Democratic political strategist Jessica Tarlov over immigration policy and whether or not illegal immigrants should be deported. Per the Daily Mail, at the peak of the on-air spat, Tarlov asked Watters, "Who's gonna do your manicure, Jesse?" Shots fired. We repeat, shots fired!