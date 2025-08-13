'Drama Queen' Jesse Watters Got Put On Blast For His Diva Behavior Backstage At Fox News
Fox News host Jesse Watters isn't exactly known for being a shrinking violet. Over the years, he has become famous for his sharp-tongued political commentary — welcome to the shady side of Watters. Never forget the time he declared on air that "when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman" (via Advocate). YIKES.
Alas, it's his backstage diva-like behavior that's really getting everyone riled up. On July 30, 2025, a video was uploaded to the official Instagram account for "Jesse Watters Primetime," wherein Watters answered a question about his favorite "go-to dance move on the dance floor." While his dance moves were criminal enough, it was the amount of primping and pampering from his Fox News glam squad that grabbed everyone's attention. We're talking one person to blot his face, while another adjusted his earpiece and microphone. "Jesse, you need to get over yourself," one user commented. "Now we understand why you're such a drama queen," another wrote. Meanwhile, a third Instagrammer remarked, "[Love]You Jesse but I can tell you are hiiiiigh maintenance." Suffice to say, after watching all that, we can probably guess what Watters really looks like without makeup.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Watters has been called out for his high-maintenance tendencies. In June, he went toe-to-toe with Democratic political strategist Jessica Tarlov over immigration policy and whether or not illegal immigrants should be deported. Per the Daily Mail, at the peak of the on-air spat, Tarlov asked Watters, "Who's gonna do your manicure, Jesse?" Shots fired. We repeat, shots fired!
Jesse Watters' morning routine also screams 'diva'
Believe it or not, Jesse Watters got his start from relatively humble beginnings. "I started in the basement of Fox making minimum wage working Tuesdays through Sundays 12:00 p.m. to midnight," he revealed during an appearance on the "PBD Podcast" in February 2025. And sadly, Watters' diva antics don't necessarily translate to an ultra-lavish life. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the political commentator's net worth is a bit lacking, coming in at $10 million. While that probably sounds like a hefty sum to most, when stacked up against the net worth of the richest Fox News anchors such as Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, and Laura Ingraham, Watters' fortune pales in comparison.
Hefty salary or not, however, Watters is very serious about self-care. According to the Fox News host, he wakes up at 5:45 a.m., drinks water, gets some sun on his face, stretches, takes a walk or a run, gets a cold shower, writes, then reads — all before 8 a.m. "I've already beaten everybody to the punch," he declared about his elaborate morning routine on an episode of "Jesse Watters Primetime." A morning routine fit for a diva, indeed.