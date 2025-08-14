The Borderline Inappropriate Outfit Mariah Carey Wore On A Top Golf Trip Will Always Haunt Her
Mariah Carey's 30s are in the rearview mirror (yes, we know — she seems frozen in time!), but that hasn't stopped the legendary songstress and queen from serving full glam like it's still the 2000s. She certainly knows how to make a statement, but alas, even for a diva like herself, not every outfit is a home run. We're talking about her lacy ensemble during a February 2025 outing at the Topgolf sports venue in Las Vegas. The racy get-up may have totally slayed elsewhere, but it only felt ridiculous and highly impractical for a night of swinging clubs. Clad in a sheer jumpsuit with matching underwear and lace-up boots, Carey struck poses while holding a golf club in a slideshow of photos she posted to Instagram. "Reinventing golf attire," she aptly captioned her post.
Still, many of Carey's fans thought the look was a slay — and it totally was, don't get us wrong. Just maybe not for Topgolf. "This is how you show up to Top Golf in Vegas," one of her followers enthused. Others praised her timeless beauty, saying the "Obsessed" singer doesn't look a day over 25 (seriously, you should see her without makeup!). A few others also thought it'd be fun if Carey came out with her own line of golfing attire. "I'd be down to purchase," TikTok influencer Nicholas Flannery gushed.
A quick scan of her IG page shows the photos were taken around the time Carey filmed her "Mariah Carey Live: The Mimi Sessions" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album "The Emancipation of Mimi." That being said, it wasn't the first or the last time Carey had shown up somewhere totally overdressed.
Mariah Carey dressed up for a trip to the grocery store
Why dress down when you can dress up? This seems to be Mariah Carey's motto, as she was also dressed to the nines for a quick grocery run in Los Angeles in April 2025. The "Songbird Supreme" posted a glam shot of herself posing outside a supermarket chain in a sexy black number with sheer tights and knee-high boots (seen in the photo above). "Late night grocery shopping," she captioned the snap, which quickly drew reactions from her fans. "The baddies be at the grocery store," one person quipped, while another chimed in, "Not a chance, Mimi. We know grocery stores got that bleak overhead lighting," referring to an old interview where Carey said she doesn't like grocery shopping because the lighting in stores tends to be unflattering.
But it turns out Carey really was at the grocery store that evening for a reason. She spoke about her grocery run during a July 2025 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" while promoting her 16th studio album "Here For It All." [I was] getting a watermelon," says Carey. "My daughter wanted a watermelon, so during our evening, we went to Ralphs." When asked whether she brought a membership card with her, Carey answered, "I did not," explaining that someone else handled the purchase for her. "Oh, that's true, I forget how that works with you," guest host Fortune Feimster quipped, prompting Carey and the audience to erupt in laughter.
It's all very on brand for Carey, who has rocked some scandalous, skin-baring outfits, even on the most mundane days and unexpected places. "I'm all the way over-the-top," she told Vogue in 2016. "And why not? It makes me happy. It puts me in a good mood." Word.