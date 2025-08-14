The Borderline Inappropriate Outfit Mariah Carey Wore On A Top Golf Trip Will Always Haunt Her

Mariah Carey's 30s are in the rearview mirror (yes, we know — she seems frozen in time!), but that hasn't stopped the legendary songstress and queen from serving full glam like it's still the 2000s. She certainly knows how to make a statement, but alas, even for a diva like herself, not every outfit is a home run. We're talking about her lacy ensemble during a February 2025 outing at the Topgolf sports venue in Las Vegas. The racy get-up may have totally slayed elsewhere, but it only felt ridiculous and highly impractical for a night of swinging clubs. Clad in a sheer jumpsuit with matching underwear and lace-up boots, Carey struck poses while holding a golf club in a slideshow of photos she posted to Instagram. "Reinventing golf attire," she aptly captioned her post.

Still, many of Carey's fans thought the look was a slay — and it totally was, don't get us wrong. Just maybe not for Topgolf. "This is how you show up to Top Golf in Vegas," one of her followers enthused. Others praised her timeless beauty, saying the "Obsessed" singer doesn't look a day over 25 (seriously, you should see her without makeup!). A few others also thought it'd be fun if Carey came out with her own line of golfing attire. "I'd be down to purchase," TikTok influencer Nicholas Flannery gushed.

A quick scan of her IG page shows the photos were taken around the time Carey filmed her "Mariah Carey Live: The Mimi Sessions" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album "The Emancipation of Mimi." That being said, it wasn't the first or the last time Carey had shown up somewhere totally overdressed.