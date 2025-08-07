Kristi Noem's Ego Eviscerated After South Park's Brutal Swipe At Her Lip Filler

"South Park" was firing on all cylinders as it roasted members of the Trump administration, including Kristi Noem and her rumored lip filler and other cosmetic procedures. In the "Got a Nut" episode that aired on August 6, Trey Parker and Matt Stone took several jabs at the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. One scene depicted Noem leading an ICE raid, in full glam gear, as they infiltrated a Dora the Explorer concert. The puffy-lipped cartoon version of Noem stood on stage and addressed the crowd. Afterwards, while she was outside talking to Mr. Mackey, Noem's Botox started melting — and the skin literally slid off her face. Almost immediately, a group of stylists and aestheticians rushed to the cartoon version of the former governor and quickly re-affixed her skin. That wasn't the only raid "South Park" had Noem involved in. She also led a group of ICE agents on a convoy to heaven, where they gathered up angels for deportation.

🚨SOUTH PARK DOES IT AGAIN In their new episode Kristi Noem's Botox melts as ICE carries out a raid to deport Dora the Explorer but finds she's been s*x trafficked to Mar-a-Lago and is giving a massage to an old man. They are pulling ZERO punches! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tZcnAdb9ni — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 7, 2025

Much to the delight of her detractors, animators made sure to highlight Noem's use of lip fillers in each scene by giving her outrageously large lips. Naturally, this led to the DHS Secretary being roasted online. "South Park just burned Noem, ICE, and Mar-a-Lago in under 30 seconds. Botox, deportation, trafficking," one viewer wrote on X. "It's completely accurate, Noem's botox does melt. Her facial surface is bumpy," another added. "Her face constantly sliding off was awesome," a fan wrote.

Not only did "South Park" depict Noem's exaggerated lips in ludicrous raids, but it also showed "ICE Barbie" killing several animals — a past controversy of hers that some viewers may have been unfamiliar with.