Clint Harp Stayed In Texas After Ditching HGTV – Here's What He Does Now

HGTV fans didn't just lose Chip and Joanna Gaines amid the cancellation of "Fixer Upper" in 2018. They also lost fan-favorite, highly spirited resident carpenter, Clint Harp, whose gorgeous wood furnishings often added unique character to the Gaines' finished renovations. Fortunately for fans, Harp eventually followed Chip and Joanna to their Magnolia Network, where they gave him his own show called "Restoration Road." Running from 2021 to 2024, Harp spent 38 episodes exploring unique, ornate architecture, digging into its history, and breaking down its origins to fans.

Ultimately, the gig coincided with the end of his and his wife's beloved Harp Design Company. Taking to Facebook, the spouses announced their decision to close up shop. "Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it's time to shift!" they wrote. "We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses, and more. Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master's in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb...we have discovered our limits!"

Proving that he's resilient, the end of Harp's store and, later, second major TV gig, didn't mark the end of his career (even if Harp has faced other tragic circumstances).