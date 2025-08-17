Clint Harp Stayed In Texas After Ditching HGTV – Here's What He Does Now
HGTV fans didn't just lose Chip and Joanna Gaines amid the cancellation of "Fixer Upper" in 2018. They also lost fan-favorite, highly spirited resident carpenter, Clint Harp, whose gorgeous wood furnishings often added unique character to the Gaines' finished renovations. Fortunately for fans, Harp eventually followed Chip and Joanna to their Magnolia Network, where they gave him his own show called "Restoration Road." Running from 2021 to 2024, Harp spent 38 episodes exploring unique, ornate architecture, digging into its history, and breaking down its origins to fans.
Ultimately, the gig coincided with the end of his and his wife's beloved Harp Design Company. Taking to Facebook, the spouses announced their decision to close up shop. "Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it's time to shift!" they wrote. "We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses, and more. Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master's in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb...we have discovered our limits!"
Proving that he's resilient, the end of Harp's store and, later, second major TV gig, didn't mark the end of his career (even if Harp has faced other tragic circumstances).
Clint Harp has become a realtor
As a former star of "Fixer Upper," Clint Harp is one of the few people who knows what it's like to work for Chip and Joanna Gaines (and he's had nothing but positive things to say). Now, Harp knows what it's like to work for himself full time, as he's become a real estate agent. Taking to Instagram, the former HGTV star announced his new career endeavor in April 2025. "New journey. New chapter. So excited to partner with my friend Jonathan to build the 254 Realty Group under the family of Camille Johnson Realtors," Harp wrote in his caption. "Camille is that same Realtor I met with Kelly over 13 years ago when we dreamed of flipping an old pink house we had no business buying ... Now she's my sponsoring broker as I take off on this new chapter with my real estate license in hand."
Speaking of his real estate license, Harp prepared for his new chapter by enrolling in Aceable Agent – an online real estate school that, apparently, made learning the ropes quite a pleasant experience for Harp. "They made learning fun, broke everything down clearly, and helped ease my anxiety around tests and course work," he explained in a May 2025 Instagram post. "Plus it's affordable, available in 13 states, and has the highest pass rate in the industry." He continued, "I've been a licensed agent for a few weeks now, and I'm loving it. It fits in with all the things I love like working with people, old homes, new homes, carpentry, telling stories, negotiation, etc! If I can do it, so can you..."