The Heartbreaking Reports About Brandon Blackstock's Final Days In His Montana Home
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died at the age of 48 in August 2025, and his last days were reportedly heartbreaking. The former talent manager, who went through a very messy divorce with Clarkson in 2022, succumbed to skin cancer, specifically melanoma, the deadliest form of the disease. Blackstock's death came after months of whisperings about the state of his health amid big schedule shifts in Clarkson's life. Although the former spouses supposedly weren't on great terms in the aftermath of their divorce, Clarkson reportedly bailed on work obligations for her talk show and Las Vegas residency to accommodate visits with their children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.
After his passing, Blackstock's team put out a statement on behalf of his family confirming the tragic news about his shocking and untimely death. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," read the announcement (via People). The statement also revealed that Blackstock had been sick for much longer than the public knew. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," continued the statement. One upside to the whole ordeal, however, was that he had the privilege of spending his last moments with those he loved the most. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," added the statement. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Unfortunately, Blackstock's last days were also full of heartbreak.
Brandon Blackstock's health rapidly declined in his final days
Brandon Blackstock lived in relative seclusion on his Montana ranch in the months leading up to his death, even though his family was around. According to Us Weekly, Blackstock wasn't reportedly fond of the entertainment business and preferred simpler (but no less pricy) accommodations. "Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it," a source revealed to the publication. "Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana," they added about his $1.8 million ranch. Yet although Blackstock had been navigating cancer for several years, his health started to rapidly decline in the spring.
Fortunately, despite Blackstock's fraught past with Clarkson, she went out of her way to bring their children to visit so they could spend as much time together as possible. Unsurprisingly, Blackstock's death has been incredibly hard on the singer-songwriter and talk show host, mostly because of their kids. "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake," a source shared with People. "Kelly has always tried to keep things classy." However, finding out that Blackstock's health had started to deteriorate hit Clarkson very hard. "It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well," continued the source, adding, "She's been devastated for the kids."